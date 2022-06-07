Israeli coalition dealt setback over settlers

JERUSALEM -- Israel's government on Monday failed to pass a bill extending legal protections for settlers in the occupied West Bank, marking a major setback for the fragile coalition that could hasten its demise and send the country to new elections.

Three major human-rights groups have said the situation amounts to apartheid, an allegation Israel rejects as an assault on its legitimacy.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's coalition remains in power. But Monday's vote underscored the weaknesses and divisions in the fragile alliance and raised questions about how long it can survive.

Emergency regulations in place for decades have created a separate legal system for Jewish settlers in the West Bank, applying parts of Israeli law to them -- even though they live in occupied territory and not within sovereign Israeli land.

These regulations expire at the end of the month and if they are not renewed, that legal system, which Israel has cultivated for its settlers in the West Bank since it captured the territory in 1967, will be thrown into question. It could also change the legal status of the 500,000 settlers living there.

Proponents of extending the law say they are merely seeking to maintain a status quo and preserve the government's shelf life. Opponents say extending the regulations would deepen an unfair system.

However, Monday's vote -- defeated by a 58-52 margin -- went far beyond the contours of the legal debate.

The coalition, made up of eight parties that include supporters and opponents of the settlements, came together last year and pledged to sidestep divisive issues that could threaten its survival.

The vote did not immediately topple the government, and it is still possible for the coalition to present a modified version of the legislation.

"As always after we lose, we will return stronger and win in the next round," said Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, the chief architect of the governing alliance, in a statement on Twitter.

But the setback indicated that the government's days could be numbered. One of the coalition's members, the nationalist New Hope, has already threatened to bolt if the coalition cannot pass the measure.

"Any coalition member who doesn't vote for this law that is so central is an active participant in its demise," Justice Minister Gideon Saar, leader of New Hope, said before the vote.

He also warned that defeating the bill would create "legal chaos" in the West Bank and harm Israeli settlers.

The opposition meanwhile, made up mainly of nationalist parties led by former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, showed its willingness to forsake its pro-settlement ideology in order to bring down the coalition.

Bennett's Yamina party issued a statement accusing Netanyahu and his Likud party of banding together with leftist settlement opponents to serve the former prime minister's personal interests.

"The Likud will burn down the state for Netanyahu's needs," it said, vowing to find a way to pass the required legislation.

Since Israel has never annexed the West Bank, it technically remains under military rule, creating a bewildering legal reality.

For Jewish settlers in the West Bank, most of Israel's criminal and civilian laws apply. They vote in Israeli elections, enlist for compulsory military service and pay their taxes to the state. Palestinians, meanwhile, are subject to a different set of laws, adding to the confusion -- and inequality.

If the government does not find a new solution in the coming weeks, settlers will automatically fall under military rule, like Palestinians in the West Bank, according to Emmanuel Gross, an Israeli expert on criminal and international law and a former military judge.

Information for this article was contributed by Emily Rose of The Associated Press.