Johnson survives U.K. party vote

LONDON -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson survived a vote of no confidence by fellow Conservative Party lawmakers Monday, prevailing despite anger over lockdown-breaking parties at Downing Street and overall discontent with his leadership.

Johnson won the party-only secret balloting by 211 to 148 -- surpassing the 180-vote majority he needed.

Though Johnson can now fight another day, he and the Conservatives will struggle to rebuild their brand in the face of soaring inflation and diminished public trust.

Surviving a no-confidence vote under the current rules insulates Johnson from additional party challenges for a year. But those rules can be changed.

In a letter posted Monday on social media, lawmaker Jesse Norman, a former Johnson ally, said the prime minister had presided over a "a culture of casual lawbreaking" at Downing Street.

"For you to prolong this charade by remaining in office not only insults the electorate, and the tens of thousands of people who support, volunteer, represent and campaign for our party," he wrote. "It makes a decisive change of government at the next election more likely."

From the prime minister's defenders, the message on Monday was that Johnson had gotten "the big decisions right" -- on Brexit, the pandemic, support for Ukraine -- and apologized for his mistakes.

In a letter to Conservative lawmakers, Johnson acknowledged: "I have come under a great deal of fire, and I know that experience has been painful for the whole party."

He added: "Some of that criticism has perhaps been fair, some less so."

But he framed the vote as "a golden chance" to "end the media's favorite obsession" and "get on with the job."

In a communication more focused on the public, Johnson on Monday tweeted a picture of himself on the phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Calls for Johnson's resignation have been simmering for months, fueled by what many saw as weaselly responses to questions about "Partygate" and by local elections that were a disaster for Conservatives.

Almost as soon as Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations ended, Conservatives announced that the threshold of 54 no-confidence letters had been reached and would trigger a vote.





Speaking to reporters, Graham Brady, the chair of the 1922 Committee that receives no-confidence letters, said he had told Johnson on Sunday evening that the threshold for a vote had been met. Brady did not say how many letters he had received.

Will Jennings, a politics expert at the University of Southampton, said Johnson's critics have noticed that "voters have moved on from Partygate, they don't want to hear about Partygate. But they have very much made up their minds about Partygate. They ... don't see him as trustworthy. This is starting to pose a serious electoral threat to the Conservative Party."

But there's no leading successor for Tory lawmakers to rally around.

"I mean, we don't have an alternative," Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said on LBC radio. "I think the idea that we spend three months or whatever it might be, finding a new leader ... is absurd."

A YouGov poll of Conservative party members on Monday found that Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, who has played a prominent role in Britain's response to the war in Ukraine, was the favorite to replace Johnson. But even then, he was the pick of just 12%.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak was once considered the party's Plan B, but he, too, was implicated in Partygate, and he faced a further controversy over his billionaire wife's tax filing status.

Liz Truss, the foreign secretary who is also one of the favorites to succeed Johnson, tweeted her support ahead of Monday's secret balloting: "The Prime Minister has my 100% backing in today's vote and I strongly encourage colleagues to support him ... He has apologised for mistakes made. We must now focus on economic growth."

Jeremy Hunt, a former foreign secretary, said in a tweet thread that he would be "voting for change." Some say he would make a fresh bid for the leadership if Johnson is forced out.

"Having been trusted with power, Conservative members of Parliament know in our hearts we are not giving the British people the leadership they deserve. We are not offering the integrity, competence and vision necessary to unleash the enormous potential of our country," he said.

"And because we are no longer trusted by the electorate, who know this too, we are set to lose the next general election."