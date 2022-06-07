Jonesboro has focus on defense

CONWAY -- Jonesboro Coach Wes Swift will have a few chores to handle before the 2022 high school basketball season gets underway later this year, namely trying to find an able replacement at point guard for the graduated Amarion Wilson.

But there's one thing he knows he can count on regardless, especially if day one of the Big Red Team Camp was any indication.

The Golden Hurricane had moments of brilliance defense in each of their games Monday at the Hendrix College Wellness and Athletics Center, and Swift was more than happy about them.

"I like that defensive toughness," he explained. "The thing about it is that we switched almost everything this past year, but I'm not letting them switch hardly anything right now, and I like what we're doing out of it so far. They're really getting after it, and as a coach, that's what you want out of your guys."

Swift got plenty of good out of his team against Little Rock Parkview.

Jonesboro, which won a second consecutive Class 5A championship in March, held the Patriots to 20 points in claiming a 26-point victory. There were several possessions where the Golden Hurricane limited Parkview to just one shot attempt by crashing the boards relentlessly.

Swift, who's set to enter his 14th season with the Golden Hurricane, did mention that he noticed some letdowns occasionally in his team's second game against Springdale. That contest, which Jonesboro won 57-53, saw the Bulldogs battle back from a 20-point deficit to get within three with less than two minutes ago. Swift noted that fatigue may have had a little to do with their defensive dip, particularly because they played immediately after beating Parkview.

"Our pace on offense really got slow," said Swift, whose team also beat Lake Hamilton later in the day. "Therefore, we were getting nothing easy. And then another thing, too, was that I thought with the way the game was being called. Usually the more aggressive team gets a lot of the calls, and I thought [Springdale] was the more aggressive team at times. But that's the thing.

"I know we're going to be solid defensively, but who's going to be our heartbeat on offense with [Wilson] gone. He was there three or four years and was the guy that kept us moving up and down the floor. We've got to find that guy."

The long-time coach did say he was pleased with the work of Deion Bufford-Wesson and C.J. Larry at the guard spots, but for as good as his Golden Hurricane looked defensively, he said there's always room for improvement.

"Communication on that side of the ball can be better," Swift said. "We talked some, but we didn't talk nearly enough."

LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW

Learning on the go

Little Rock Parkview Coach Scotty Thurman didn't get too down on his team after the way they ended the first day of the Big Red Team Camp.

"You always want to win every game no matter what setting you're in," he said following his team's loss to Jonesboro. "We went 2-1, and these guys just played six games at team camps on the road Thursday and Friday last week. So they've been playing quite a bit. [Monday] didn't end the way we wanted to, but to be honest, I'm not really concerned about the wins and losses right now.

"I'm more concerned about them competing, and I don't think we really did that [against Jonesboro]. That was a little irritating because some of it was fatigue and some of it was just want to."

Thurman said he and his staff hadn't done a lot with the team he brought to Hendrix. In fact, he said that group had practiced less than two hours together as a hole. Instead, they're using these games as practice sessions for the most part.

"That's probably not the smartest thing to do," he said with a smile. "But that's kind of where we are right now. We're trying to put it together to see what it could look like knowing that we've got a lot of work to do."

The Patriots, who were also missing starting guard Nate Coley, did manage to get some things going in the second half against Jonesboro behind forward Dallas Thomas.

"There's a lot of stuff we've got to work on," Thurman said. "But we'll get there."

FARMINGTON

Cards still soaring

It's only June, but Farmington had the look of a team more than capable of making another run at a state title.

The Cardinals, who went 31-2 last season and advanced to the Class 4A quarterfinals, played well during their games against Benton, Harrison and North Little Rock on Monday. That afforded Coach Johnny Taylor a chance to see where his ballclub stood against others at a stacked camp.

He liked what he saw.

"I love the way [Caleb Blakely] played," he said following his team's win over Harrison. "His brother, Josh, hadn't played since I've been here, but he's playing now and going to be a difference maker, especially being one of those guys that goes and cleans up missed shots. Jaeden Newsome has got a chance to be a good player for us, too.

"But others like Maddux Mahan and Sam Wells have played well. Shoot, Maddux got faced-guarded at team camp so that's when you know you're a shooter."

Of course, Taylor got the usual top-shelf outing from his son, Layne, in the 51-42 win over the Goblins. He had 18 points in a game where he was rotated in and out often.

"I saw a lot of good things out there," Johnny Taylor said.

BRYANT

Young and improving

Bryant will have to do some reloading of sorts, and head coach Mike Abrahamson is all for it.

The Hornets lost three starting seniors in Khasen Robinson, Gabe George and Landyn Newburn and will have a young team in place during fall, but that's done little to dent Abrahamson's optimism.

"We've got a long way to go, but I love this team," he said after the Hornets beat Watson Chapel in their final game Monday. "We're going to have a little bit of size, some athleticism and skill. We're young so we're learning about not just how to play the game overall, but how we as a team will play the game.

"We're trying to go from a group to a team, and this [team camp] is kind of the beginning process of that because you've got to see how you fair against other teams, how you react when you face some adversity. But we played three good teams with some really good players, and I thought we learned a lot about ourselves and where we need to go from here."

The cupboard won't totally be empty for Bryant, though. The Hornets, who went 3-0 on the opening day, will have junior starters Drake Fowler and T.J. Lindsey back in the fold. Lindsey, one of the state's prized football recruits, wasn't in attendance Monday, but Fowler was.

"He was our most efficient player last year," Abrahamson said of Fowler. "He just makes a lot of good things happen for us out there on the floor, both offensively and defensively. Of course, he's juggling a lot right now. He left basketball after the season and went straight to track, where he had a great year."

"Now he's doing both offseason football and basketball. He's got a lot going, but he means a lot to us.

Darren Wallace, a 6-5 forward and the team's lone senior, and Joseph Nelson, a 6-8 junior forward, are two guys that turned heads against Watson Chapel.