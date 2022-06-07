Sections
The Recruiting Guy

Junior college pitcher commits to Hogs

by Richard Davenport | Today at 8:02 p.m.
Arkansas pitching coach Matt Hobbs returns to the dugout, Wednesday, May 24, 2022 during the fourth inning of the SEC Baseball Tournament at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala. Arkansas fell to Alabama 4-3. Check out nwaonline.com/220526Daily/ and nwadg.com/photos for a photo gallery...(NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

Junior college left-handed pitcher Hunter Hollan has committed to Arkansas. 

Hollan, 6-5, 195 pounds, had a 10-3 record and 3.08 ERA while throwing 73 innings and recording 103 strikeouts in 16 starts as a freshman at San Jacinto (Texas) College.

He chose the Razorbacks over TCU in part because of pitching coach Matt Hobbs. 

“Man, they have been great to me during the whole process and there is no better pitching coach in the country to learn from,” Hollan said. “I can’t wait to get down there and pick his brain and develop into a better pitcher.”

Hollan was selected by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 15th round (447th pick overall) of the 2021 MLB draft. He is also eligible for the draft this year.

Prefect Game rated him the No. 149 left-handed pitcher in the nation and No. 143 overall recruit in Texas as a senior at Spring Hill High School in 2020.

