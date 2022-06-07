Junior college pitcher commits to Hogs

Junior college left-handed pitcher Hunter Hollan has committed to Arkansas.

Hollan, 6-5, 195 pounds, had a 10-3 record and 3.08 ERA while throwing 73 innings and recording 103 strikeouts in 16 starts as a freshman at San Jacinto (Texas) College.

He chose the Razorbacks over TCU in part because of pitching coach Matt Hobbs.

“Man, they have been great to me during the whole process and there is no better pitching coach in the country to learn from,” Hollan said. “I can’t wait to get down there and pick his brain and develop into a better pitcher.”

Hollan was selected by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 15th round (447th pick overall) of the 2021 MLB draft. He is also eligible for the draft this year.

Prefect Game rated him the No. 149 left-handed pitcher in the nation and No. 143 overall recruit in Texas as a senior at Spring Hill High School in 2020.