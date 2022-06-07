Jury selected for Fayetteville murder case; death penalty possible

FAYETTEVILLE -- Opening statements are set for today in the capital murder trial of Marlon Terryonna Smith in Washington County Circuit Court.

The state is seeking the death penalty.

Police and prosecutors say Smith, 35, shot Scott Kendricks in the head without provocation at a party in south Fayetteville three years ago.

Police received a call at 10:27 p.m. April 28, 2019, of a shooting at 234 S. Willow Ave. where they found the 36-year-old Kendricks with a single gunshot wound to the head, according to a police report. Kendricks was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Witnesses told police Smith shot Kendricks at a party in the yard next to the home on Willow Avenue, according to an arrest report. The witnesses said the men had fought before but didn't fight that night. They told police the shooting happened fast, according to the report.

Smith reportedly told officers he was at the party, he knew the dead man and Kendricks was alive when he left the gathering. Smith wasn't at the house when police arrived.

Chris Blackburn, a witness, told police he saw Smith pull out a pistol and shoot Kendricks during the cookout, according to court documents. He said the two men weren't arguing right before the shooting.

Casey Simon, another witness, told police Smith came to his house after the shooting and acted normally. Simon told police Smith returned the following day and told Simon he had put a bullet in Kendricks' head with no remorse.

Nikita Blackburn, another witness, told police Kendricks and Smith had been in an altercation several months before the fatal shooting in which Kendricks had beaten Smith with his fists and a baseball bat.

Matt Durrett, Washington County prosecuting attorney, is prosecuting the case. Smith is represented by David Hogue. Circuit Judge Mark Lindsay is presiding over the case.

About 70 potential jurors were interviewed Monday before 12 jurors and two alternates were selected. Eight women and four men will make up the primary jury panel. The alternates are a man and a woman.