Laman Library in North Little Rock closes temporarily because of sewer problem

Laman Library and Laman Plaza in North Little Rock have closed due to a sewer issue, forcing cancellation of some events, the library announced Tuesday.

It is unknown when the William F. Laman Public Library System’s main branch at 2801 S. Orange St. will reopen.

Summer reading programs will move to the Argenta Library at 420 Main St., North Little Rock. Argenta Library will remain open with regular hours.

Here is a list of cancelled and relocated events and activities:

Wednesday

Family Zumba at 10 a.m. at Laman Children’s is cancelled. Paint & Sip for Kids and Teens at 10:30 a.m. moves to Argenta Library. Teen Gaming at 2 p.m. at Laman Teen Center is cancelled.

Thursday

Pinnacle Mountain Park Rangers at 10 a.m. at Laman Children’s will be rescheduled at a time and date to be announced. Pirate Adventures for Kids at 10:30 a.m. moves to Argenta Library. LGBTQ+ Trivia at Laman Teen’s Center is cancelled. Tailored Tech Training at 3 p.m. moves to Argenta Library.

Friday

Teen Gaming at 9 a.m. at Laman Teen Center and Movie Morning: Moana at Laman Children’s are cancelled.

Saturday

Puzzle Frenzy at 9 a.m. at Laman Teen Center and Legal Seminar: Petition to Seal at 9:30 a.m. at Laman are cancelled.

The library said updates on the situation will be provided on social media