In September 2001, I was blessed to be the pastor of Christ the King Catholic Church in Fort Smith. The parish operated a very fine elementary school. Every Friday the students began the school day by attending mass in the parish church.

On the Friday after al-Qaida flew the planes into the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, I told the students: "Something terrible happened in our country this week. I'm sure you've heard grownups talking about it. Some are angry. Some are scared. I don't want you to be scared. While you're in school, the principal, staff and especially the teachers are going to protect you. While you're in school, you'll be safe. I promise you that while you're in school, no one is going to hurt you."

Could I give the same talk today?

ROYCE THOMAS

Little Rock

Send them to Ukraine

Americans, starting with Arkansans, have the perfect opportunity to perform a patriotic act that will help Ukrainians defeat the Russians in their unprovoked war on a friendly nation and save America's kids from mass slaughter in our schools, stores, churches and other public venues.

American citizens should contribute their weapons of war (automatic rifles, semiautomatic rifles, AR-rifles, AK-rifles, multibullet-cartridge weapons) to citizens of Ukraine to help arm them against the Russian attackers.

Think of it. Helping defeat Russians and save American kids and citizens. Local governments could set up a collection site in every state in America to assist in mass shipments to the Ukrainian government.

It's the perfect solution for both our nations in our desperate times of need.

DEBBIE ALEXY

Fayetteville

Who matters most?

Blake Rutherford, thank you for your insight regarding the increasing frequency of tragedies occurring in the good ol' USA.

Assault is a crime and thus illegal anywhere on Earth. Why, then, do politicians (Asa Hutchinson, Tom Cotton, French Hill, John Boozman, Donald Trump and our Congress) run from passing laws that will prohibit assault weapons from being available outside of the military?

As the headline on Mr. Rutherford's piece asked: "Who matters most?"

STEVE BRACKINS

Little Rock

'Nothing' won't work

I read a quote in your paper which I'm sure has been said many times before: "All it takes for evil to prevail is for good men to do nothing."

Be a good Democrat or Republican or whatever and do something! Americans are pleading for you to step up.

SHERRY HAYWOOD

Conway

On critical thinking

I do not know Professor Emeritus Jim Hammons, but I would love to meet him and buy him a cup of coffee, a stiff drink of his choosing, a car or even a house. The man said what had to be said. It is the responsibility of all of us to pull Arkansas, and our country, out of the PR doldrums and make some serious improvements. We'll need a mirror and an innocent 6-year-old child/grandchild witness to serve as lie-detector. Let's begin.

Do I think of myself as a "patriot?" Do I still support a president who has lied to us 30,573 times, his sycophants and those who lied for him? Do I put so much faith in him and his chosen minions that I am willing to put our democracy on the line? Will I vote in the same people (mostly "Rs") whose desire to diminish the voting rights of others threatens us all? Can I be a patriot and condone an insurrection? Will I vote for people who will make others doubt in our ability to self-govern? Do I believe the "Chiroptera-guano-crazy" conspiracies of scientifically--and factually--illiterate Marjorie T. "gazpacho-police" Greene and Ted "Lock-all-the-doors-with-the-kids-inside" Cruz? While red states are considering wife-beating athletes, TV personalities and others "blessed" by DJT, will I think the same way here in the Natural State? Or am I willing to help guide us onto a higher moral plane and into the 21st century?

Do I think of myself as a "Christian" or other person of faith? We have commandments and other dictates that should be guiding our behavior. Have I forgotten that there should be no other gods (read that "ex-presidents") in the No. 1 spot? Do I remember the false witness thing and the "love others as ourselves" one that was Jesus' favorite? Do I pridefully brag that I am "pro-life" but when the embryo grows into a real child I offer nothing but hypocritical "thoughts and prayers" while I demand my right to own a weapon of war?

Critical-thinking time has come. Let's have at it.

LINDA FARRELL

Bella Vista

Consider gun laws

Reading about Republican-controlled states not wanting to consider gun-safety laws after this latest horrific school shooting leaves me genuinely stunned.

How can anyone want to legislate the taking of innocent potential lives through abortion and yet be perfectly fine with the taking of very real innocent lives of children and others through mass shootings? I am pro-choice on personal pregnancy issues, but I do not believe any individual should have the choice to purchase a military-type weapon. Yes, anyone who carries out a mass shooting likely has mental issues. But why is he given the choice to aid and abet his issues with a gun?

Could anyone please explain this rationally to me?

MARLA GLADWIN

North Little Rock