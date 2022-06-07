Little Rock Board of Directors OKs real-time crime center

The Little Rock Board of Directors at a meeting Tuesday approved a resolution authorizing the creation of a real-time crime center intended to funnel “critical intelligence” to the Police Department’s field officers and investigators.

An initial infusion of $200,000 from the city’s seized-funds account will go toward the center’s overall cost. A memo from the city manager’s office included with meeting materials put the estimated total cost for the center at $1.5 million.

“Officers and Detectives in the field do not have the time to conduct certain basic investigatory tasks because they either do not have immediate access to the tools they need, or it would be unsafe for them to do so,” the memo said.

An investigator in the center can provide those field personnel “with critical information obtained by accessing existing technology, cameras systems, information systems and databases in real-time to reduce the time taken to investigate a criminal act,” the memo said.

The resolution was adopted as part of the city board’s consent agenda Tuesday.

