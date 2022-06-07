LR man dies of injuries in shooting

A 47-year-old Little Rock man has died from injuries he suffered during a Saturday night shooting in the 5200 block of University Avenue.

Larry Rodgers, 47, was listed in critical condition immediately after the shooting but later died from his injuries, according to the Little Rock Police Department.

Deputies responded to University Avenue about 8 p.m. in response to a shooting.

Rodgers was found lying on the ground with three bullet wounds. He was transported to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, according to a police report.

Little Rock police tweeted Monday that the incident has been changed to a homicide.