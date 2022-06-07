LR teen accepts plea deal for eight years in prison in shooting

A Little Rock teenager implicated in a shooting that wounded a man in December has accepted an eight-year prison sentence.

Sentencing papers filed on Thursday show 16-year-old Charles McCrary pleaded guilty to four counts of committing a terrorist act, each a Class B felony that carries five to 20 years in prison. Four other counts were dropped in exchange for his guilty plea.

McCrary was accused of firing a gun into a car at the Spanish Johns apartments, 5001 W. 65th St., two weeks before Christmas. Passenger Cedrick Richardson, 36, of Little Rock was wounded in the buttocks while the others in the vehicle, Taneaa McGee, 20, Quanterrious Henry, 24, and driver Reginald Driver, 27, all of North Little Rock, were unharmed, court records show.

They all told investigators that a young, short man with a rifle had shot at them as they drove past him in a white Ford Crown Victoria. They also denied firing guns.

A witness told police that he saw the rifleman, who was part of a group of other young men, shoot at the car but that someone in the vehicle fired back.

Police found McCrary in an apartment and detained him after finding video surveillance that showed him running and carrying a long gun, just before the shooting. A search of the apartment turned up two pistols.

Questioned by detectives, McCrary admitted to shooting at the car, stating that he thought the people in the vehicle were going to do something to him based on the way they were looking at him and crouching in the car after having yelled at him, court filings show.

There were six people in the apartment, including Maliek Brookins, 23, who has since been charged with capital murder and aggravated robbery following a March shootout at the apartment complex in which Brookins was wounded and 18-year-old Darion Threets was killed. Omarion Fitzgerald Williams, 16, is also charged with capital murder and aggravated robbery in the case.

The relationship between Brookins and McCrary is not clear. In October, they were cited for disorderly conduct by police who found them fighting at the Arkansas State Fair.