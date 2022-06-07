• Jennifer Lopez made an emotional speech about how believers and skeptics contributed to her success as she accepted a career achievement honor at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday. "I want to thank the people who gave me joy and the ones who broke my heart -- the ones who were true and the ones who lied to me," said Lopez, who nabbed this year's Generation Award for actors whose diverse contributions have made them household names. She also took home best song for "On My Way" from the "Marry Me" soundtrack. Lopez shed tears as she thanked fans, her manager and her children for "teaching me to love," bringing the audience to their feet. "Spider-Man: No Way Home" took home best movie, and the film's star, Tom Holland, won for best performance in a movie. Zendaya won for best performance in a show for her role in "Euphoria," which came away with best show. Singer Olivia Rodrigo won best music documentary for "Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u." She spoke about the importance of creating the film, which involves a road trip, live performances and reflections on her debut album, "Sour." "I made 'driving home 2 u' for the fans, especially those who couldn't come to see me on tour," she said. Jack Black received a career achievement award, Comic Genius, running onstage and seeming almost out of breath. "I need a little blast of oxygen," he said before rattling off several projects he's starred in, like "School of Rock" and two "Jumanji" films. "Comedic genius. C'mon are you kidding? For what?" he said. "I don't deserve this, but I'll take it." "Loki" star Sophia Di Martino won breakthrough performance for her role as Sylvie on the Disney Plus television series. Daniel Radcliffe won best villain for his portrayal of a billionaire in the adventure comedy "The Lost City."

• Penelope Cruz has won one of Spain's top film awards for her contributions to Spanish cinema, the ministry of culture announced Monday. The jury of the 2022 National Cinema award was unanimous in its decision to honor the Madrid-born star, describing the 48-year-old Oscar winner as an "iconic actress whose brilliant legacy enriches Spain's cultural heritage." "Committed to her craft, she seeks excellence in her work, allowing her to create some of the most unforgettable characters in the history of our cinema," the jury said. Cruz's list of accolades also includes an Academy Award for best supporting actress in "Vicky Cristina Barcelona" and top awards at the Cannes and Venice Film Festival for her performances in "Volver" and "Parallel Mothers." Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez congratulated Cruz. "She is the embodiment of cinema, both Spanish and international," he tweeted, citing her "immense talent and exceptional performances."