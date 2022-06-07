New NWA Food Bank location approved in Lowell

LOWELL -- The Planning Commission approved plans Tuesday night for the new location of the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank.

The nonprofit organization will be relocating to a bigger space on 15 acres in Lowell, according to Karen Davis, community development director. It currently operates out of offices at 1378 June Self Drive in Springdale.

The property at the southwest corner of Pleasant Grove Road and Honeysuckle Street is currently a vacant lot.

A 66,000-square-foot office and warehouse facility will be built at the location, according to Davis. A garden will be planted outside the facility, she said.

A groundbreaking on the property is scheduled for June 30, Davis said.

The location is right along the city's border with Rogers, she said.

Davis said the city's central location in the region is one reason some organizations move into town.

"It's nice to finally see this area being developed," commissioner Darrin Brock said.

The property is less than a mile south of Samaritan Community Center's future facility and farm.

The Northwest Arkansas Food Bank was founded in 1988 and provides food to more than 115 partner agencies that distribute food, according to its website. It also holds mobile pantry events across the region.

About 70,000 people in the Benton, Carroll, Madison and Washington county area are food insecure, according to Feeding America, an affiliate of the food bank.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture defines food insecurity as a lack of consistent access to enough food for an active, healthy life.

In the first quarter of 2022, NWA Food Bank fed 121,362 households and 290,438 individuals, according to the site. It gave out over 14 million pounds of food and over 11.3 million meals last year.

On March 30, the nonprofit opened a new pantry in Rogers. The new location served 1,947 people from 577 households in its first month, according to the site.

In addition to approving the large-scale development plans, the commission granted a waiver from cross access requirements, a waiver to request a fee-in-lieu for Honeysuckle Street improvements and a waiver from construction of Pleasant Grove Road.

The property is a part of the urban thoroughfare commercial district, according to a staff report.

Commissioners unanimously approved the request. Michael Phillips was absent.

In other business, the commission unanimously approved conceptual plans for two developments that combined could add nearly 300 homes to the city.

The first plan includes constructing a neighborhood of 140 houses west of South Old Wire Road in the suburban neighborhood and urban thoroughfare commercial zoning districts.

The second includes building a neighborhood of 143 homes west of North Old Wire Road and north of Oak Street in the intermediate neighborhood district.

Approval of the preliminary site plans is informal and does not guarantee the developer will be permitted to construct the development as it appears in the plans, according to Davis.

"Full engineering plans will need to be approved by the Lowell Planning Commission prior to issuance of any grading, utility, or building permits," according to a staff report.

The developer wanted to get preliminary acceptance of the site plans before moving forward, said Taylor Lindley of Crafton Tull.

More News None

Other business

The commission also

• Approved unanimously a tract split at 218 McClure Ave. by Signature Builders, which has an approved large-scale development plan for the property and wanted to split the lot from an existing home on the site.

• Approved unanimously a conditional use permit for sales and services of Freightliners by Doggett Co. LLC at 203 N. Goad Springs Road, north of Workman’s Travel Center.

Source: NWA Democrat-Gazette



