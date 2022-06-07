Leaders gather for

transportation event

Northwest Arkansas is hosting a private conference this week attended by some of the biggest movers and shakers in the transportation industry.

More than 250 are expected to attend the Up.Summit, which began Monday, including chief executive officers of major companies, start-up founders and investors. The event runs through Wednesday.

"Think Sun Valley meets CES meets the Oshkosh Airshow meets Burning Man meets TED meets Davos," the summit's co-creator and Arkansas Future Mobility Council Chairman Cyrus Sigari said in a statement. "The world's industry leaders are coming together for three days of airshows, first-time product reveals, major announcements and inspirational speakers."

This is the fifth year for the summit, hosted by the investment firm UP.Partners, Tom and Steuart Walton and Ross Perot Jr., according to a release. The event rotates between Bentonville and Dallas annually.

Representatives from Airbus, Alaska Airlines, Boeing, Beta, Ford, Canoo, Gatik, J.B. Hunt, Walmart and Zipline, are among the organizations expected to attend.

-- John Magsam

Investor group buys

LR Riverdale center

Riverdale Shopping Center in Little Rock has been purchased by Arkansas investors who say they are committed to revitalizing the nearly 40-year-old development.

The 210,000-square-foot retail center at 2500 Cantrell Road was sold for $16 million to Xcited Riverdale LLC, a group of Arkansas partners formed by T.J. Lefler with Lefler Capital of Fayetteville.

"This is a prime redevelopment opportunity," Lefler said in Monday's announcement. "We have plans to upgrade the facade, paint, parking lot, [and] landscaping among many other improvements. We also have a handful of new tenants coming that will be announced soon."

Eat My Catfish, an Arkansas chain, said Monday that it will open a new restaurant in the development. The 18-acre site's tenants today include Ace Hardware, Riverdale 10 Movie Theatre, Whole Hog BBQ Cafe and Tuesday Morning.

Cushman & Wakefield | Sage Partners brokered the sale and the company will be in charge of leasing and managing the property. Kelley Commercial Partners of Little Rock represented the sellers.

-- Andrew Moreau

State index finishes

session 4.52 higher

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 821.34, up 4.52.

"U.S. stocks closed slightly higher in choppy trading on Monday as investors weigh prospects for growth in markets versus stubbornly higher inflation and the outlook for rate hikes," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.