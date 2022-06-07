Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Fayetteville

• Andrew Mayes, 35, of 3747 E. Lexus Drive in Springdale, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Mayes was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $100,000 bond.

• Taylor Griggs, 29, of 48498 Wood Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Griggs was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Gravette

• Christopher Graves, 27, of 17723 Martial St. in Rogers, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault. Graves was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Rogers

• Jared Wagoner, 26, of 2312 W. Beechwood Drive in Rogers, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Wagoner was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Randell Boyer, 63, of 832 Betty Jo Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault. Boyer was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Manny Lewis, 23, of 18030 S. 40th St. in Fayetteville, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault. Lewis was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $7,500 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Jaqueline Ingle, 30, of 1578 Madison County 7800 in Wesley, was arrested Friday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Ingle was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Rita Lara, 36, of 406 Oatis Ave. in Dalhart, Texas, was arrested Friday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of drugs with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Lara was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $7,500 bond.

• Wesley Armstrong, 44, of 1204 Christian Ave. No. 4, in Elkins, was arrested Friday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver. Armstrong was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Dakota Sperling, 25, of 297 Madison County 5270 in Huntsville, was arrested Friday in connection with battery, theft of property and theft by receiving. Sperling was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.