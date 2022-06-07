NWA outdoor briefs

No license required

Free fishing weekend in Arkansas begins at noon Friday and runs through Sunday. Arkansas residents and nonresidents do not need a fishing license or trout permit to fish in Arkansas during this time. All other fishing regulations apply.

Park hosts young anglers

Devil's Den State Park will host a free fishing derby for youths 15 and younger Saturday at Lake Devil, the small lake at the park. Registration is from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the cafe pavilion. Fishing is from 9 a.m. to noon. An awards ceremony starts at noon. Anglers should provide their own tackle and bait.

Walk tours Bentonville

Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invite all interested walkers for a 5- or 10-kilometer walk Saturday in Bentonville.

Registration is from 8:30 to 9 a.m at Casey's convenience store, 100 S.E. J Street. There is a short drive to the start point. Membership in the Ozark Hill Hikers is $12 a year prorated. Email bvvohh@gmail.com or call 479-381-9366 for information.

Alliance sets fishing derby

The Beaver Watershed Alliance and the NWA Cast Masters will host a youth-focused fishing tournament from 7 a.m. to noon June 25 at Beaver Lake out of Prairie Creek park.

One or two youths and an adult will fish from the adult's boat for black bass, crappie or bluegill. Entry fee is $50 per boat. Prizes will be awarded for the heaviest fish in each category. Prize drawings will be held and a free hot dog lunch will be served. Visit www.beaverwatershedalliance.org/youth-fishing-tournament to register or for information.

Reap tagged fish rewards

Tagged striped bass have been released into Beaver Lake as part of an Arkansas Game and Fish Commission striped bass study. Anglers catching a tagged striper may redeem the tag for a $100 reward.

Clip the tag off close to the fish and call 479-295-3765 and report the tag number, whether the fish was harvested or released, date caught, length of the fish and where in the lake it was caught. Tags can be mailed or returned to the Game and Fish Northwest Arkansas fisheries office, 2805 W. Oak St., Rogers, Ark. 72758.



