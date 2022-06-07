Oklahoma rallies by Florida, wins Gainesville Regional

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Shortstop Peyton Graham hit a two-run homer to spark a four-run eighth inning and Oklahoma rallied to beat No. 13 overall seed Florida 5-4 to win the Gainesville Regional on Monday.

Oklahoma (40-21) won two of three games against Florida (41-25) on its way to earning a berth in the super regionals. The Sooners knocked the Gators into the loser's bracket with a 9-4 win. Florida bounced back with a 7-2 victory over the Sooners to force Monday's showdown.

Jac Caglianone staked Florida to a 1-0 lead with a home run in the bottom of the second. Kendall Pettis' solo shot for Oklahoma tied the game in the fifth. The Gators retook the lead in their half of the inning when Colby Halter reached on an error by Graham and scored on a two-out single by BT Riopelle.

Halter walked and scored on a sacrifice fly by Ty Evans in the seventh to put Florida up 3-1. Langford homered with one out in the ninth to cap the scoring for the Gators.

Jake Bennett pitched the final two innings for his first save. He allowed only Langford's homer, striking out two, including Riopelle to end the game. Trevin Michael went the first six innings, surrendering two runs -- one earned -- on six hits and a walk with five strikeouts. Chazz Martinez (4-3) allowed a run in his only inning of work but got the win.

Tanner Tredaway had three of Oklahoma's eight hits and scored a run.

Langford had three of Florida's eight hits.

CORAL GABLES REGIONAL

MISSISSIPPI 22,

ARIZONA 6

CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- Tim Elko hit three home runs in a game for the first time in his career, Peyton Chatagnier had a team-high six RBI and Mississippi beat Arizona to win the Coral Gables Regional.

Mississippi (35-22) won a regional on the road for the first time in program history to advance to play Southern Miss in the super regionals.

After Arizona tied it at 5-5 on a two-run shot by Blake Paugh in the fourth, Ole Miss scored five runs in the fifth and eight in the sixth to win going away.

Kemp Alderman broke it open with a grand slam, his 10th home run of the season, to make it 10-5. Elko homered in the first, third and seventh to set a program record for home runs (22) in a single season.

Elko went 4-for-4 with five RBI and a career-high six runs scored. Alderman also had five RBI and Chatagnier drove in 10 runs in the three-game regional.

Paugh finished with three RBI for Arizona (39-25). Daniel Susac became the 10th player in program history with a 100-hit season.

AUBURN REGIONAL

AUBURN 11, UCLA 4

AUBURN, Ala. -- Sonny DiChiara went 3 for 4 with four RBI, Nate LaRue added three RBI and No. 14 overall seed Auburn beat UCLA on Monday in the championship of the Auburn Regional.

Auburn (40-19), which won its ninth straight NCAA regional contest, became the first team in SEC history to score 50-plus runs in its first three NCAA Tournament games. The Tigers advance to the super regionals.

The game was suspended on Sunday due to lightning in the area. Auburn was leading 9-0 with one out in the bottom of the sixth inning.

In Monday's resumed portion, UCLA (40-24) scored four unanswered runs but Auburn added two insurance runs in the top of the ninth on Cole Foster's sacrifice fly and DiChiara's run-scoring single.

Mason Barnett (3-2) allowed just one hit through 5 1/3 scoreless innings while striking out 10 for Auburn. Carson Skipper got the final two outs of the bottom of the sixth.

Leading 5-0 after five innings, Auburn added four runs in the top of the sixth. LaRue cleared the bases with a two-out double for a 9-0 lead.

CHAPEL HILL REGIONAL

NORTH CAROLINA 7,

VCU 3

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Mikey Madej capped a four-run first inning with a three-run homer and No. 11 overall seed North Carolina cruised by VCU on Monday to win the Chapel Hill Regional and earn a berth in the super regionals.

The Tar Heels (42-20) had to work their way through the loser's bracket -- falling 4-3 to VCU (42-20) after a 15-4 win over Hofstra in the opener. North Carolina eliminated Georgia 6-5 before routing the Rams 19-8 to force Monday's showdown.

Mac Horvath started the first-inning rally for the Tar Heels with a one-out single. Vance Honeycutt put runners on the corners with a two-out single. Alberto Osuna singled to drive in Danny Serretti -- who reached base on a fielder's choice -- sending Honeycutt to third and setting the stage for Madej's big blast.

Osuna had a RBI single in the third and Serretti hit a two-run shot in the fourth to cap the scoring for the Tar Heels.

Gage Gillian (3-3) got the win for UNC with 4 1/3 shutout innings in relief. He allowed one hit, walked three and struck out four.

Jacob Selden had a RBI single in a two-run fourth for the Rams. VCU's other runs scored on ground outs.

Tyler Davis (5-3) lasted just 1 inning in a start for VCU, yielding 4 runs on 5 hits.

CORVALLIS REGIONAL

OREGON STATE 7,

VANDERBILT 6

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Matthew Gretler hit a go-ahead solo home run in the bottom of the seventh inning, Cooper Hjerpe pitched around a leadoff walk in the ninth and No. 3 overall seed Oregon State edged Vanderbilt to win the Corvallis Regional and earn a berth in the super regionals.

Gretler's one-out homer came on a 2-2 pitch from Grayson Moore (1-1) after the Commodores got a sacrifice fly from Calvin Hewett in the top of the inning to tie the game.

Hjerpe pitched the final two innings -- striking out five -- for his first save of the season. He walked Javier Vaz to open the ninth and Vaz took second on Spencer Jones' tapper back to the mound. But Hjerpe struck out clean-up hitter Dominic Keegan looking and Matthew Polk swinging to end the game.

Justin Boyd led off the bottom of the first with a home run to give Oregon State (47-16) an early lead. Jones hit a two-run shot in the top of the fourth to put Vanderbilt up 2-1, but the Beavers pulled even in the bottom of the inning on Kyle Demedde's run-scoring single.

Vanderbilt took a 3-2 lead in the fifth without the benefit of a hit. Enrique Bradfield Jr. walked with one out and stole second. Vaz was hit by a pitch and Bradfield scored when Beavers catcher Gavin Logan threw the ball away on a double steal. Oregon State answered with Jacob Melton's two-run homer and a two-run single by Demedde for a 6-3 lead.

The Commodores (39-23) scored two unearned runs in the sixth to pull within 6-5. Bradfield drove in the second run with a two-out single after a fielding error by Demedde kept the inning alive.

Vanderbilt went 3-2 in the regional and beat the Beavers 8-1 to force a second game.

GREENVILLE REGIONAL

EAST CAROLINA 13,

COASTAL CAROLINA 4

GREENVILLE, N.C. -- Bryson Worrell had a three-run homer and a bunt single in an eight-run seventh inning and No. 8 national seed East Carolina beat Coastal Carolina to win the Greenville Regional.

East Carolina (45-18), which advances to play Texas (45-19), had its 20-game win streak snapped on Sunday with a 9-1 loss to Coastal Carolina, setting up a rematch with the winner advancing to the super regional round.

Worrell opened the scoring in the first inning with an RBI triple and he made a diving catch in the third. He finished 4 for 4 with four RBI.

East Carolina had a hit in each of the first eight innings. Jacob Jenkins-Cowart was 3 for 4 with three RBI, including a two-run single in the third for a 4-0 lead.

ECU starter Carter Spivey (8-0) struck out five in five innings.

Nick Lucky hit his third homer of the regional in the fourth and added a single in the seventh for Coastal Carolina (37-20-1). Starter Reid VanScoter (9-4) went just two innings and allowed two earned runs.

HATTIESBURG REGIONAL

SOUTHERN MISS 8, LSU 7

HATTIESBURG, Miss. -- Gabe Montenegro had three hits and three RBI, Danny Lynch added a go-ahead RBI in the ninth and No. 11 overall seed Southern Miss beat LSU to win the Hattiesburg Regional.

Southern Miss (47-17) advances to its first super regional since 2009.

Montenegro hit a two-run single in the seventh to extend Southern Miss' lead to 7-4 after a four-run inning. LSU answered with two runs in the bottom half on RBI singles from Tre' Morgan and Jordan Thompson.

The leadoff batter for Southern Miss reached in seven of the nine innings, including Christopher Sargent in the ninth before he scored on Lynch's sacrifice fly. Sargent and Lynch each had three hits apiece.

Tyler Stuart picked up his fourth win of the season after 1 1/3 scoreless innings.

LSU (40-22) used seven pitchers with Eric Reyzelman picking up his third loss. The Tigers' Gavin Dugas hit a game-tying home run, his fifth of the season, to make it 7-7 in the eighth.

LOUISVILLE REGIONAL

LOUISVILLE 11,

MICHIGAN 9

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Levi Usher hit a two-run single in the eighth, Cameron Masterman added a go-ahead homer in the inning and No. 12 national seed Louisville beat Michigan to win the Louisville Regional.

Louisville (42-19-1) won three straight regional games, after a loss to Michigan on Saturday, to advance to the super regionals against Texas A&M (40-18).

Usher went 4 for 5 with four RBI and Masterman added three RBI, including his fourth homer of the regional.

Michigan (34-28) started the game with three straight doubles to take a 2-0 lead, but Louisville scored seven runs with two outs in the bottom of the first.

Tate Kuehner (7-3) secured the win with 2 1/3 scoreless innings of relief work and Michael Prosecky earned his 11th save.

The game was delayed due to weather with one out in the bottom of the third inning. Louisville was leading 7-3.