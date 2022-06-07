100 years ago

June 7, 1922

• Announcement was made last night of the completion of arrangements by the University of Arkansas, through Director A.M. Harding of the General Extension Division, whereby it will be possible in the future for students to enroll in various courses in the university, and yet remain at their homes in Little Rock, during their freshmen and sophomore years. The announcement in effect means that another branch of the university will be established in Little Rock, to begin operation with the opening of the regular fall term of the university in September.

50 years ago

June 7, 1972

BENTON -- A movie starring Burt Reynolds as a reformed moonshiner working undercover for the feds will be filmed primarily in Saline County, county officials have been told by Max Love of the Parks, Recreation, and Travel Commission. Love said shooting would start about mid-July and that Elliott Schick, the production chief, and Joseph Sergeant, the director, would arrive Sunday to begin making arrangements. Reynolds, who posed for the now-famous centerfold picture in Cosmopolitan magazine, will play the title role of "McKlusky," in what Love described as a "hard hitting, fast action" story of bootlegging and crookeed politics in the South.

25 years ago

June 7, 1997

WEST HELENA -- The cleanup of part of the BPS Inc. plant that caught fire and exploded last month has produced at least 20 large containers of ash that will be buried in federally approved toxic waste landfills, a plant official said. Also, about 140,000 gallons of contaminated water from the site will have to be treated, along with 16 to 20 large containers of debris, officials said this week. Allen Bartlo, president of BPS Inc., a chemical repackaging company located off Arkansas 242 in the Helena-West Helena Industrial Park, said the cleanup was supervised by the state Department of Pollution Control and Ecology. A federal investigation is being conducted to determine the cause of the May 8 fire and explosion, he said.

10 years ago

June 7, 2012

• Three Little Rock houses that once provided a canvas for entrepreneur Jennings Osborne's elaborate Christmas light displays were sold at an auction on Wednesday to help pay off the family's debts. The family's two-story, 11,699-square-foot house at 4 Robinwood Drive, an address that fronts on Cantrell Road, was sold for $291,500, said Sarah Beth Turner, a spokesman for Blackmon Auctions, which handled the sales. The two smaller houses on either side that Osborne bought in response to neighbors' complaints about the light displays, were also sold one for $165,000, and the other for $214,500. The houses were the first of six Osborne properties being auctioned in the span of five days to pay off debts, including ones that prompted Metropolitan National Bank to file two foreclosure lawsuits against Osborne properties after he died July 27. "It's a sad day," said Osborne's widow, Mitzi, who said she has moved but still lives in Little Rock. "It's a big chunk of our memories, a big part of our lives, a big part of my life."