Prison given to LR man in sex assault of teen girl

A 47-year-old Little Rock man whose sexual predation of a 15-year-old girl drove her to attempt suicide more than once has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Sentencing papers filed on Thursday showed Romondia Montreal "Trell" Ross pleaded guilty to first-degree sexual assault, reduced from rape, in exchange for the 30-year term imposed by Pulaski County Circuit Judge Leon Johnson. The Class A felony charge carries a 30-year maximum. Under the conditions of his plea agreement, negotiated by deputy prosecutor Melissa Kalmer and defense attorney Lott Rolfe, a second rape count was dropped.

"The victim has had a difficult time processing what the defendant did to her," Kalmer said in court filings. "The victim has engaged in self-harm in an attempt to kill herself. The victim has been in several facilities due to these attempts."

Court filings show that Ross came to the attention of Little Rock police in October 2020 after the girl was brought to Arkansas Children's Hospital reporting that Ross, who had been supervising her and her siblings, groped her and made her fondle him before sodomizing her, all in front of her younger sisters, according to an arrest affidavit.

The girl said she was able to get away from Ross and one of her sisters called her mother who came home, attacked Ross, then took her to the hospital, court files show.

The girl's mother told police that when she arrived, her daughter was crying. She said Ross told her "I messed up" without elaborating but that as a mother she knew what was going on.

The girl told authorities that it was not the first time Ross had sexually assaulted her, and that she lived in constant fear he would assault her again or assault someone else.

Ross declined to speak with detectives and DNA testing found his semen in the girl's underwear that had been collected at the hospital, court filings show.