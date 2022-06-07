Proud Boys face sedition charges

Henry "Enrique" Tarrio, former chairman of the Proud Boys, and four other members of the far-right group were indicted Monday on charges of seditious conspiracy in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol -- the most serious criminal counts to be brought in the Justice Department's investigation of the assault.

A new 10-count superseding indictment returned Monday morning charges Tarrio and four existing co-defendants -- Dominic Pezzola of Rochester, N.Y.; Ethan Nordean of Auburn, Wash.; Joe Biggs of Ormond Beach, Fla.; and Zachary Rehl of Philadelphia with coordinating travel to Washington and the movements of the group around the Capitol that day.

Nordean was a Proud Boys chapter president and a member of the group's national "Elders Council." Biggs is a self-described Proud Boys organizer. Rehl was president of the Proud Boys chapter in Philadelphia. Pezzola is a Proud Boys member.

On the day of the riot, authorities say Proud Boys dismantled metal barricades set up to protect the Capitol and mobilized, directed and led members of the crowd into the building, actions that eventually forced the evacuation of lawmakers meeting to confirm the 2020 election results.

It was not immediately clear what evidence led to the new charges against the members of the Proud Boys, who were central in the effort to storm the Capitol and help stall President Donald Trump's defeat.

Around the time of Tarrio's arrest this spring, federal investigators searched the homes -- and seized the phones -- of three other high-ranking Proud Boys identified as unindicted co-conspirators in the case, but none of them have been publicly charged.

A charge of seditious conspiracy requires prosecutors to prove that force was used either to overthrow the government or to interfere with the execution of federal law.

The only other defendants in the Capitol riot investigation to have faced a seditious conspiracy charge so far are Stewart Rhodes, leader of the Oath Keepers militia, and 10 of his subordinates.

Prosecutors say Rhodes led a conspiracy to forcibly stop the lawful transition of presidential power by sending men into the Capitol on Jan. 6 and staging a heavily armed "quick reaction force" outside Washington that was prepared to rush to the aid of their compatriots at the building.

Since filing the charges in January, two of Rhodes's co-defendants and one other Oath Keepers member have pleaded guilty to the charge and are cooperating with the Justice Department: Joshua James, 34, of Alabama; Brian Ulrich, 44, of Georgia; and William Todd Wilson, 44, of North Carolina.

Unlike Rhodes, Tarrio was not in Washington on Jan. 6. He had been ordered to leave the city by a local judge two days earlier after being charged with burning a Black Lives Matter banner at a church during a spree of violence that followed a different pro-Trump rally in December.

Tarrio was released from jail Jan. 14 after serving his five-month sentence for that case.

Federal prosecutors have said that even though Tarrio was not accused of "physically taking part in the breach of the Capitol," he nonetheless "led the advance planning and remained in contact with other members of the Proud Boys during" the storming of the building.

Shortly before the riot, authorities say Tarrio posted on social media that the group planned to turn out in "record numbers" on Jan. 6, but would be "incognito" instead of donning their traditional clothing colors of black and yellow.

Around the same time, an unnamed person sent Tarrio a document that laid out plans for occupying a few "crucial buildings" in Washington on Jan. 6, including House and Senate office buildings around the Capitol, the indictment says. The nine-page document, entitled "1776 Returns," called for having as "many people as possible" to "show our politicians We the People are in charge," according to the indictment.

Tarrio also helped create a "command and control structure" for the group on a private Telegram group chat called the Ministry of Self Defense, prosecutors say.

As the riot at the Capitol unfolded, Tarrio appeared to take credit for the Proud Boys' role in what was happening.

"We did this," he wrote at one point on the Telegram group chat.

The criminal investigation has exposed hints of coordination among the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers and other extremist groups, even as the FBI and Justice Department are expanding their probe into the ranks of Trump's political orbit.

Lawyers for Tarrio and the other men have repeatedly claimed there is no evidence that they conspired in advance to storm the Capitol. By setting up the Ministry of Self Defense group chat and taking other measures such as acquiring protective gear, the Proud Boys were simply trying to guard themselves against leftist activists with whom they had scuffled at earlier events in Washington, the lawyers said.

An attorney for Tarrio said his client "is going to have his day in court."

"And we intend to vigorously represent him through that process," said Nayib Hassan.

Defense attorney Carmen Hernendez, who represents Rehl, said her client is "as innocent of these charges as the ones that had already been pending against him."

"Seditious conspiracy requires the use of force, and he never used any force nor thought about using any force," Hernandez said.

A New York man pleaded guilty in December to storming the U.S. Capitol with fellow Proud Boys members. Matthew Greene was the first Proud Boys member to publicly plead guilty to conspiring with other members to stop Congress from certifying the Electoral College vote. Greene agreed to cooperate with authorities investigating the attack.

Another Proud Boy, Charles Donohoe of Kernersville, N.C., pleaded guilty in April to conspiracy and assault charges is cooperating with the government's inquiry into the group.

In December, a federal judge refused to dismiss an earlier indictment charging alleged leaders of the Proud Boys with conspiring to block the certification of Biden's electoral college win. U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly rejected defense attorneys' arguments that the men were charged with conduct that is protected by the First Amendment right to free speech.

The Proud Boys will also be featured when the House committee investigating Jan. 6 holds its initial public hearing Thursday night. The committee intends to present live testimony from Nick Quested, a documentary filmmaker who was embedded with the group during the riot; and Caroline Edwards, a Capitol Police officer who was injured in an early assault that day said to have been triggered by the Proud Boys.

Information for this article was contributed by Alan Feuer and Adam Goldman of The New York Times, by Spencer S. Hsu of The Washington Post and by Michael Kunzelman and Alanna Durkin Richer of The Associated Press.