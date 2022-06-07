Quilt society meets for its annual retreat

The Grand Prairie Quilt Society held its annual quilt retreat June 2-5 at the Cross Heirs Retreat Center in Humphrey. They had seven attendees who enjoyed sewing, eating, visiting, and just hanging out and sitting on the porch watching the hummingbirds, according to a news release.

The center's chef Ashley presented "delicious meals and scrumptious desserts," according to the release. "We waddled from table to table, checking out each other's works in progress."

Members processed men's ties to make a remembrance pillow, cut out pieces for a Christmas quilt, designed a Snow Leopard quilt hanging, sewed half-square triangle blocks, put together Crown Royale quilt blocks, worked on a "Black and White" sampler quilt top, and crocheted on a Retreat afghan.

The group had a great time but will miss the managers when they retire from Cross Heirs.

"We wish them the best in their future retirement adventures. All too soon it was time to say good-bye and head home. But we will take with us fond memories of a lovely retreat with congenial companions," according to the release.