Rock Region board hires new director to run Pulaski County's transit agency

The Rock Region Metro Board of Directors hired its chief financial officer Tuesday as the new chief executive officer of Pulaski County's transit agency.





Justin Avery, who joined the transit service 10 years ago, has been serving as interim director since the departure of Charles Frazier in December. Frazier went to work as a senior vice president and chief operating officer at the Jacksonville, Fla., Transit Authority.





Avery was Rock Region transit's chief financial officer since December 2019. He joined the transit agency in December 2012, when he was hired as assistant director of finance and procurement.





The board conducted a national search for a new top executive, working with consulting firm Baker Tilly US, LLP and the transit board's personnel committee.





Board members selected Avery over two other finalists, George W. Brooks, metro operations director for the Maryland Department of Transportation, and Gary C. Forbes, general manager of the public transit division for Commerce City, Colo.





