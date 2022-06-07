S. Korea, U.S. send message in launches

SEOUL, South Korea -- The U.S. and South Korean militaries launched eight ballistic missiles into the sea Monday in a show of force matching a North Korean missile display a day earlier that extended a provocative streak in weapons demonstrations.

The allies' live-fire exercise involved eight Army Tactical Missile System missiles -- one American and seven South Korean -- that were fired into South Korea's eastern waters across 10 minutes following notifications for air and maritime safety, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff and U.S. Forces Korea.

The missile launches were aimed at demonstrating the ability to respond swiftly and accurately to North Korean attacks, the South Korean military said.

The South's military on Sunday detected North Korea firing eight short-range missiles over 35 minutes from at least four different locations, including from western and eastern coastal areas and two inland areas north of and near the capital, Pyongyang, in what appeared to be a single-day record for the country's ballistic launches.

It was North Korea's 18th round of missile tests this year alone. South Korean and U.S. officials also say North Korea is preparing to conduct its first nuclear test since September 2017.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said Monday his government would pursue "fundamental and practical security capabilities" to counter North Korea's growing nuclear weapons and missile threat.

"North Korea's nuclear weapons and missile programs have grown to a point where they are not only a threat to the Korean Peninsula, but to Northeast Asia and world peace," Yoon said, noting his government would "sternly respond to any kind of North Korean provocation."

North Korean state media have yet to comment on Sunday's launches.

North Korea has long condemned the allies' combined military exercises as invasion rehearsals and often countered with its own missile drills.

Hours after the North Korean launches, Japan and the United States conducted a joint ballistic missile exercise aimed at showing their "rapid response capability" and "strong determination" to counter threats, Japan's Defense Ministry said.

The United States has vowed to push for additional international sanctions if North Korea conducts a nuclear test, but the prospects for meaningful new punitive measures are dim with the U.N. Security Council's permanent members divided.

Despite facing harsh challenges at home, including a decaying economy and a covid-19 outbreak, North Korea's Kim Jong Un has shown no willingness to fully surrender an arsenal he sees as his strongest guarantee of survival. His government has so far rejected the Biden administration's offers for open-ended talks, experts say.

Information for this article was contributed by Liu Zheng of The Associated Press.

