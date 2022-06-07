SAU falls in big way at D-2 WS

The Southern Arkansas baseball team dug itself a hole too big to get out of Monday.

After getting nine one-run innings from Saturday's starter Jeremy Adorno, the Muleriders (47-12) turned to Wyatt Marr to face second-seeded Point Loma Nazarene (Calif.) (49-8) in the NCAA Division II World Series at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, N.C.

From the first at-bat, a four-pitch walk to Otto Kemp, it was clear Marr wasn't going to have the same success as his team did two days prior as Point Loma defeated SAU 11-3.

The Sea Lions loaded the bases in each of the first three innings before SAU Coach Justin Pettigrew made the call to the bullpen down 4-0. Marr struggled with his command throughout his 2 2/3 innings, throwing 47% of his pitches for balls and walking three batters.

"Wyatt just didn't have his best stuff tonight," Pettigrew said. "[He] couldn't get the ball on the inner half, didn't mix the off-speed pitches into the strike zone enough we were behind in the count. You get behind in the count against good hitting teams and can't land off-speed pitches, it narrows it down."

SAU cut the lead in half against Marr's counterpart, Point Loma starter Jack Gonzales, in the third inning but left the potential tying runners on base to end the inning behind 4-2.

"Early in the game, when you do dig a hole, it changes kind of the way you play, but our team we've been we've been used to coming from behind just needed to get a few base runners on [and] apply some pressure."

Jack Liddell helped keep the Point Luma lineup quiet in relief of Marr. Liddel exited following the sixth inning, having thrown 3 ⅓ innings, allowing one run on 5 hits and striking out 2.

"Liddell did a really really good job," Pettigrew said. "I think he hit a little bit of a wall when he got around the 65-pitch range. But did a really good job coming out of the bullpen and doing what he's done most of the year."

In the eighth inning, SAU put together its best scoring opportunity in five innings. Chris Sutton and Brett McGee led off the inning with a pair of hits to put runners on second and third with no outs. The problem for SAU was Point Loma had its All-America closer, Cole Hillier, on the mound. A wild pitch brought Sutton home to make it 6-3 before Hillier struck out the next three batters to end the threat.

"We had we had opportunities," Pettigrew said. "We just didn't come up with a big hit really when we needed it in the big moment a couple different times ... especially in the eighth inning."

In the ninth inning, trying to hold it to a three-run game, SAU seemingly couldn't get an out. Point Loma started the inning with four consecutive hits and added five runs to the lead.

Despite the score getting away from SAU in the ninth, Pettigrew said it won't change his approach to his team's Wednesday rematch with Rollins which it defeated Saturday in the tournament opener.

"My confidence doesn't waver whether we get beat by 10 [runs] tonight or win by 10 tonight, it's the same team," Pettigrew said. "I didn't trade teams with anyone. I've still got the same guys that have been through the fire all year long. And I'm looking forward to seeing how they respond coming out on Wednesday."