Six incoming UA freshmen named Bodenhamer Fellows

Six incoming freshmen have been named Bodenhamer Fellows at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

The Bodenhamer Fellowship is one of the most prestigious scholarships UA offers to undergraduates, awarding each student up to $80,000 over the four-year course of their education. In addition to covering the normal price of attending the university, the fellowship covers costs of studying abroad, attending professional and educational conferences, research work and buying any special equipment.

Students must score at least a 32 on the ACT college-entrance exam and have a grade-point average of at least a 3.8. Community service, extracurricular activities and evidence of intellectual curiosity, leadership and creativity are also considered in the selection process.

The six students are:

• Haarika Ayyadevara of Little Rock, a graduate of Central High School. Ayyadevara plans to major in biology. She is the daughter of Rajani and Srinivas Ayyadevara.

• Lincoln Bartelt of Shawnee, Kan., where he graduated from Northwest High School. Bartelt plans to major in economics. He is the son of Nancy and Todd Bartelt.

• Gweneth Keith-Powell of North Little Rock. She graduated from the Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts in Hot Springs. Keith-Powell plans to major in biochemistry. She is the daughter of Paula Keith and David Powell.

• Ian Popp of Fayetteville. He is a graduate of Haas Hall Academy in Fayetteville. At UA, he plans to major in chemical engineering. He is the son of Jennie and Michael Popp.

• Leen Samman of Fort Smith, where she graduated from Southside High School. She plans to study pre-med. Samman is the daughter of Kefah Daas and Zaki Samman.

• Zoe Zeman of El Paso. She is a graduate of Rose Bud High School in Rose Bud in White County. Zeman, who plans to major in animal science, is the daughter of Gina Osier and Neal Zeman.