Springdale man sentenced to 12 years for sexual assault

BENTONVILLE -- A Springdale man was sentenced Tuesday to 12 years in prison after admitting to sexually assaulting two teenage girls.

Jeremy Todd Lourie, 43, pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of sexual assault.

Lourie was arrested in January 2021.

A woman told Springdale police she saw Lourie inappropriately touching a 15-year-old girl, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The girl was interviewed at the Children's Safety Center in Springdale where she talked about being sexually abused by Lourie, according to the affidavit.

A 16-year-old girl also said Lourie inappropriately touched her, according to the affidavit. She was also interviewed at the Children's Safety Center, according to the affidavit.

Lourie admitted in court to sexually assaulting the girls.

Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren sentenced Lourie to 12 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

He will be required to register as a sex offender and complete a sex offender treatment program.

The judge ordered Lourie not to have any contact with the girls and not to have any unsupervised contact with minors.