State police investigating shooting death of Marion County man

Arkansas State Police on Tuesday night were still investigating the shooting death of an elderly man in Marion County who was killed the night before, according to a news release from the agency.

The Marion County sheriff’s office called for state police assistance after they found Daniel Stine, 80, shot dead in his home at 2723 Arkansas Highway 235 on Monday night.

Deputies were responding to a report of an intruder in the home around 11:15 p.m. when they found Stine’s body.

A family member of Stine was reportedly in the home at the time of the shooting and has been questioned by police, the report states.

State police investigators arrived Tuesday to investigate the shooting, and the body was transported to the state crime lab to determine the time and manner of death.



