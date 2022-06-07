BASEBALL

Travs' Kolek earns TL weekly honor

Stephen Kolek picked up the Arkansas Travelers' third straight Texas League Pitcher of the Week award after throwing six shutout innings Friday night against Springfield. Kolek surrendered two hits while striking out nine Cardinals -- tying a season-high by any Travs pitcher.

On the year, Kolek is 3-3 with a 3.64 ERA over 54 1/3 innings. The 2018 11th-round pick of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Kolek was traded to the Seattle Mariners last April and is currently third in the Texas League in strikeouts.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

FOOTBALL

ASU adds Purdue transfer McWilliams

Robert McWilliams, a 6-4, 235-pound edge rusher, announced his commitment to Arkansas State on Monday morning on Twitter. The South Miami, Fla., native spent four years at Purdue before entering the transfer portal just prior to the start of last season, leaving him with one year of eligibility.

With the Boilermakers, McWilliams appeared in 13 games with one start from 2018-20, totaling five tackles. The former three-star prospect was a three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree.

-- Mitchell Gladstone