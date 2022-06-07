Super Quiz: Old

1. The first of the two main divisions of the Christian Bible.

2. The national flag of the United States.

3. The Eastern Hemisphere.

4. A disparaging term for a woman who is no longer young and has not married.

5. Slang for an old man.

6. A former lover.

7. The London building that contains the main courts where criminal trials take place.

8. A nickname for the Commonwealth of Virginia.

9. Nickname for Andrew Jackson.

ANSWERS:

1. Old Testament

2. Old Glory

3. Old World

4. Old maid

5. Old codger, old geezer

6. Old flame

7. Old Bailey

8. Old Dominion

9. Old Hickory