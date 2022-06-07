Super Quiz: Old

1. The first of the two main divisions of the Christian Bible.
2. The national flag of the United States.
3. The Eastern Hemisphere.
4. A disparaging term for a woman who is no longer young and has not married.
5. Slang for an old man.
6. A former lover.
7. The London building that contains the main courts where criminal trials take place.
8. A nickname for the Commonwealth of Virginia.
9. Nickname for Andrew Jackson.
ANSWERS:
1. Old Testament
2. Old Glory
3. Old World
4. Old maid
5. Old codger, old geezer
6. Old flame
7. Old Bailey
8. Old Dominion
9. Old Hickory