Sweetness in Stillwater

STILLWATER, Okla. -- It was a super effort by the University of Arkansas pitching staff on Monday night against Oklahoma State.

As in super regional.

Four Arkansas pitchers -- Zack Morris, Kole Ramage, Zebulon Vermillion and Hagen Smith -- combined to hold the hard-hitting Cowboys in check as the Razorbacks won 7-3 at O'Brate Stadium to take the NCAA Stillwater Regional championship.

The Razorbacks (41-19) advanced to a super regional at North Carolina this weekend.

No. 7 national seed Oklahoma State (42-22) had scored 73 runs in its first four regional games before the Razorbacks slowed down the Cowboys after they beat Missouri State 29-15 and Arkansas 14-10 on Sunday.

Smith, a freshman left-hander who has been in the starting weekend rotation, pitched the final two innings Monday night to earn his first career save.

"I asked the pitchers to text me last night on the bus, I asked them, 'If you've got anything, you tell me what you've got,' " Razorbacks Coach Dave Van Horn said. "And my phone started going, 'Ding, ding, ding.' "

Smith started in Arkansas' 20-12 victory over Oklahoma State on Saturday night, but went just 1 1/3 innings.

"Hagen was the first text on my phone," Van Horn said. "He said, 'My arm feels awesome. I want the ball in any situation.'

"It meant something to me, because he really wanted the ball. He's got all the ability in the world. He didn't have a good outing the day before last."

Arkansas was clinging to a 5-3 lead in the eighth inning when Oklahoma State loaded the bases against Smith, but he struck out Chase Adkinson and Roc Riggio swinging to keep the Razorbacks ahead by two runs.

Smith came in from the bullpen to replace Vermillion after a leadoff single by David Mendham in the eighth inning.

Smith hit Nolan McLean with a pitch to put two runners on base. Marcus Brown followed with a bunt that third baseman Cayden Wallace fielded and threw to shortstop Jalen Battles for a force out at second base.

Pinch-hitter Brett Brown drew a walk to load the bases, but Smith kept all three runners stranded.

"Just an amazing, amazing job by Hagen in that tough situation with all that was on the line for our team," Van Horn said. "To get out those good hitters, we need that stuff on the mound, and once he got it together ... our team was jacked, and so was he.

"We had to calm him down, because the game wasn't over."

Smith retired the Cowboys in order in the ninth inning and struck out out cleanup hitter Griffin Doersching looking to end the game.

"They mixed their pitches well and they showed us some different looks," Oklahoma State Coach Josh Holliday said of Arkansas' pitchers. "The young man at the end [Smith] made some big pitches with the game on the line. Compliments to him."

Arkansas senior catcher Michael Turner, voted by the media as the regional's most outstanding player after he went 8 of 18 with 11 runs batted in, said he was confident in Smith's ability to come through in a pressure situation.

"If there was going to be a freshman out there to do it, it was going to be him," Turner said. "I thought he handled it really well.

"I tried to walk to home plate, give him a second to catch his breath and kind of take in the moment, and he settled in and did what we needed him to do."

Turner hit a two-out, two-run double in the ninth inning -- after Braydon Webb doubled and Cayden Wallace walked -- off Oklahoma State All-American Justin Campbell to push the Razorbacks' lead to 7-3.

Campbell, who started and went five innings against Arkansas on Saturday night, pitched the final two innings Monday night.

"Campbell just kept throwing changeups to our left-handers," Van Horn said. "We told them, 'Just sit soft. If he throws a fastball, just hope it doesn't hit you. Look for a breaking ball or a changeup. Soft.'

"Michael was really the only [lefty] that stuck with the plan ... He was just sitting on something soft, and he got it, and he hooked it down the line.

"That was a big relief on our side, but at the same time, we didn't feel like the game was over."

Arkansas scored four runs in the fourth inning against Oklahoma State starter Ryan Bogusz to take a 4-0 lead.

Brady Slavens hit a leadoff home run. After Bogusz got Wallace on a groundout, he walked Turner and hit Chris Lanzilli with a pitch.

Robert Moore grounded out to first base to advance both runners.

Battles followed with a two-run single and went to second on the throw home. Peyton Stovall hit an RBI single to score Battles.

Hueston Morrill came in for Bogusz and got Zack Gregory on a flyout.

Arkansas extended its lead to 5-0 in the sixth inning when Battles walked, went to second on a throwing error by pitcher Victor Mederos and scored on a single by Stovall.

David Mendham hit a one-out home run in the sixth inning off Ramage to make it 5-1.

Oklahoma State scored two runs in the seventh inning to cut the Razorbacks' lead to 5-3, including a ground-rule double by Riggio off Ramage after singles by Caden Trenkle and Adkinson.

Vermillion came in for Ramage and Zach Ehrhard hit a line drive that Lanzilli dove to catch in right field.

Adkinson tagged up and scored from third base, but it was a big first out of the inning for the Razorbacks.

Vermillon then got Jake Thompson on a groundout to Stovall at first base and Griffin Doersching hit a flyout.

Oklahoma State loaded the bases with two outs in the second inning when Morris walked Doersching, McLean and Trenkle.

The runners all were stranded when Wallace charged a ground ball by Adkinson, made a bare-handed grab and threw him out by a half-step,

Morris was replaced by Ramage with one out in the fourth inning after the Cowboys got infield singles by Marcus Brown and Trenkle.

After Ramage made his first pitch to Adkinson, Turner fired a throw to Stovall and picked off Trenkle. Oklahoma State appealed the call, but it was upheld by video review.

Ramage then struck out Adkinson.

"What a game," Van Horn said. "The two teams just got after it.

"We play in a really good league. They play in a great league [the Big 12]. I feel very fortunate to get out of this regional with a win tonight, and to win the regional."