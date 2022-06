An Abilene, Texas, man died when his Harley-Davidson left Arkansas 9 south of Oxford on Sunday afternoon, an Arkansas State Police report stated.

Kent Rideout, 65, was traveling south on the highway in Izard County when it left the roadway on the right side about 1:24 p.m., according to the report.

The 2014 motorcycle overturned and continued down a ditch before striking a concrete culvert, the report stated.

The conditions were dry and clear at the time of the crash, state police said.