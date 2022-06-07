Velez sentenced to 37 years in Springdale murder

FAYETTEVILLE -- A man who shot and killed a woman in late January 2019 was sentenced to 37 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction by Circuit Judge Mark Lindsay.

Kevin Bugasto Velez, 30, pleaded guilty to murder in Washington County Circuit Court on Friday.

Velez told police he shot Sanjuana Perez-Ostiguin, 29, of Springdale during an argument in his vehicle, according to a police report. Velez told police at the time it was self-defense and an accident.

Velez and Perez-Ostiguin were acquaintances, police said.

Velez pleaded guilty to one count each of first-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a controlled substance. The tampering count stems from Velez telling police he cleaned his vehicle and got rid of evidence, according to the report.

Perez-Ostiguin had multiple gunshot wounds in her torso and one in her head, according to the police report. Her body was found in the early morning hours of Jan. 20, 2019, in the westbound lane of Don Tyson Parkway near George Anderson Road.

Court records show Velez was on parole at the time of the shooting. He pleaded guilty to a possession of a controlled substance charge in 2016, for which he was sentenced to four years of probation, according to Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Smith.

Velez also pleaded guilty to domestic battery of a child in 2017 and was sentenced to eight years of probation.

The probation for the drug charge was revoked in 2017 for failing to report to his probation officer, and Velez was sentenced to six years in the Arkansas Department of Correction, Smith said. He served time in the Benton County Jail.



