Walmart donates $5M to Smithsonian

Walmart Inc. has donated $5 million to a new museum at the Smithsonian Institution that will showcase Latinx history and culture in the U.S.

Pepe Estrada, Walmart's director of constituent relations, said in a news release Monday that the gift made through the Walmart.org Center for Racial Equity makes the company a founding donor of the museum.

The National Museum of the American Latino is the Smithsonian's first museum dedicated to Latinx history, and will highlight the Latinas and Latinos who've helped shape the U.S., Estrada said.

The donation is an example of how the Bentonville-based retailer's center works to build racial solidarity.

"Over decades of being part of the Latinx community in the U.S., Walmart has not only become of one of the largest employers of Latinx people in the country, it has also been a business partner for Latinx-owned businesses and suppliers," he said.

Walmart and the Walmart Foundation have partnered with many Hispanic-led organizations to support programs advancing education, workforce development, nutrition education, and health and wellness, Estrada said.