Washington County jail expansion cost put at $96 million

FAYETTEVILLE -- Washington County officials on Monday were told a jail expansion plan being considered for public vote at the November general election could cost as much as $96 million.

The Quorum Court's Jail/Law Enforcement/Courts Committee heard a presentation from Jim Langford with Spirit Architecture, which is already working on a $20 million covid-related expansion and which developed a larger jail expansion plan for the county in 2018.

Lance Johnson, committee chairman, told the justices of the peace he had wanted to have an ordinance placing the jail expansion on the November ballot at Monday's meeting, but it was not available in time for the meeting. Johnson said the ordinance will be ready when the panel meets again in July.

"We have to approve this in July if it's going to be on the ballot in November," Johnson said.

Langford told the justices of the peace he could give them some "planning-level" information on an updated version of the 2018 plan.

If the county chooses to pursue an expansion that will add from 1,000 to 1,500 beds that would require from 160,000 to 170,000 square feet of new building space. Langford said that in 2018 the cost per square foot was put at $400 and he would now put it at around $600 per square foot.

Justice of the Peace Eva Madison did a quick calculation of the project cost from the figures Langford provided.

"If you're looking at 160,000 to 170,000 square feet at $600 a square foot, that's $96 million," Madison said.

Several members of the public in attendance at the meeting expressed their opposition to the expansion plan.

Sarah Moore of Fayetteville said the county put off the 2018 proposal in favor of having a study done of possible alternatives to incarceration and expanding the jail. Moore said the county has done almost nothing that was recommended in the study done by the national Center for State Courts. Moore said the Quorum Court shouldn't rush into a decision to get the project on the ballot for November.

"No one makes good decisions when they're rushing, and this is a huge decision that's going to affect future generations," she said.

Sheriff Tim Helder said in May he wants the county to put the proposed jail expansion and a funding plan on the November ballot. He said Monday that he doesn't think the county can wait any longer.

"I've reached the point where I can no longer stand by, in good conscience," Helder said. "I'm begging you people, let the citizens of Washington County vote on this important issue."

Helder said his concept is larger than the covid-related expansion the Quorum Court has discussed for several months and separate from that project.

The current proposal, prompted by the covid-19 pandemic, would add 232 beds and space for quarantining and isolating detainees for health reasons; for the intake, medical and courts areas; and storage and administrative purposes. That proposed expansion would cost about $20 million if approved by the Quorum Court and take two to three years to complete.

The Sheriff's Office proposed expanding the jail in 2018, citing crowding as a continuing problem. The jail has a design capacity of 710 beds but is generally considered to be at capacity when about 80% of the beds are occupied due to legal requirements for separating detainee classifications.

Chief Deputy Jay Cantrell said the county has been releasing without bond about 300 to 400 people a month who would have been detained if there had been jail space. In April, he said, the jail released 461 people. In May, according to information from the Sheriff's Office, there were 444 detainees released. Major Randall Denzer said the jail population reached 754 on Monday, and there were 113 detainees sleeping on the floor because of the lack of bed space.

The 2018 proposed expansion to add 600 to 700 beds would have been paid for by a sales tax increase, which voters would have had to approve. The original sales tax increase proposed was 0.5%, which would continue in effect until the jail addition was built. After construction, the sales tax would have been cut in half, with a 0.25% sales tax remaining to offset the cost of maintaining and operating the jail.

Johnson said Monday his proposed ordinance will include a sales tax increase to pay for a bond issue to finance construction of the jail expansion.

To get a proposal on the November ballot, the Quorum Court would have to approve the measure and have it filed with the County Clerk's Office by Aug. 30, according to Jennifer Price, executive director for the Election Commission.

Benton County officials are considering a $241 million jail and courts expansion that may be placed on the November ballot in that county.