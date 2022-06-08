7-Day Menu Planner





A week's worth of quick, healthful meals for budget-minded families.

SUNDAY: Make family day special and serve a baked turkey breast. Alongside, Green Bean Salad With Cherry Tomatoes and Feta (see recipe) will make everyone clean their plates. Add a mixed green salad, deviled eggs and whole-grain rolls to your feast. Prepare your own or buy a blueberry cobbler and top it with vanilla ice cream for a divine dessert.

Plan ahead: Save enough turkey for Monday.

MONDAY: Use the leftover turkey in Turkey and Bulgur Salad (see recipe). Serve it with hummus and pita bread. Enjoy apricots for dessert.

TUESDAY: Let the kids celebrate dinner with Burger Night. They might want to add cheese along with their favorite trimmings. How about some oven fries on the side? Spread celery sticks with cream cheese and garnish with raisins. Make s'mores in the microwave for dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Make a no-meat dinner special with Bow Tie Pasta With Alfredo Sauce (see recipe). Add a spinach salad and garlic bread. Fresh strawberries make a juicy dessert.

THURSDAY: For a low-cost dinner, try Roast Sausage, Peppers and Onions. Roast any nonbreakfast sausage links in a 400-degree oven along with wedges of bell peppers and onions for 30 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Slice sausage before serving. Add hash browns (from frozen), a lettuce wedge and rye bread to round out the meal. Sprinkle peaches with nutmeg for an easy dessert.

FRIDAY: Try a no-meat frozen lasagna for an easy meal. Add a packaged green salad and Italian bread. Plums are a simple dessert.

SATURDAY: Extend an invitation to special friends for Dijon Chicken: Heat 2 teaspoons canola oil in a medium skillet. Brown 1 pound chicken cutlets; remove to plate. In same skillet, whisk 1 (10 ¾-ounce) can condensed cream of chicken soup, ¾ cup water and 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard. Add cutlets; cover and simmer about 5 minutes or until no longer pink in center. Serve the chicken with brown rice, steamed broccoli drizzled with lemon juice, a Boston lettuce salad and a baguette. A simple dessert, meringue cookies and pineapple sherbet, is a perfect ending.

THE RECIPES:

Green Bean Salad With Cherry Tomatoes and Feta

1 ½ pounds green beans, trimmed and cut into 1- to 2-inch pieces

1 tablespoon PLUS ¼ teaspoon coarse salt, divided use

12 ounces cherry tomatoes, halved

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

1 tablespoon lemon juice

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

2 ounces Greek feta cheese, crumbled (½ cup)

In a large saucepan over high heat, bring 2 quarts water to a boil. Add green beans and 1 tablespoon salt; return to boil and cook 5 to 8 minutes or until beans are bright green.

Meanwhile, fill a large bowl halfway with ice and water.

Drain beans in colander and immediately transfer to ice bath. Drain when beans are no longer warm to touch. Dry thoroughly. Place beans, tomatoes, oil, mint, parsley, juice, pepper and ¼ teaspoon salt in bowl and toss to combine. Transfer to serving platter; sprinkle with feta and serve. (Adapted from "The Complete Summer Cookbook," America's Test Kitchen)

Makes 6 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 153 calories, 4 g protein, 12 g fat, 11 g carbohydrate, 8 mg cholesterol, 340 mg sodium and 4 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 1

■ ■ ■

Turkey and Bulgur Salad

1 cup bulgur

2 cups boiling water

12 ounces cooked turkey breast, cut into bite-size pieces

2 medium tomatoes, coarsely chopped

1 small cucumber, seeded and thinly sliced

½ small red onion, finely chopped

1/3 cup chopped flatleaf parsley

¼ cup fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons olive oil

½ teaspoon cumin

¼ teaspoon coarse salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

Red-tipped lettuce leaves, for serving

Place bulgur in a medium bowl; pour boiling water over bulgur, cover and let stand 30 minutes. Drain well.

In a large bowl, combine bulgur, turkey, tomatoes, cucumber, onion and parsley; mix gently.

In a small bowl, whisk together the juice, oil, cumin, salt and pepper. Drizzle dressing over bulgur mixture; mix well. Spoon over lettuce leaves and serve.

Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 337 calories, 32 g protein, 9 g fat, 33 g carbohydrate, 65 mg cholesterol, 266 mg sodium and 6 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 2

■ ■ ■

Bow Tie Pasta With Alfredo Sauce

8 ounces bow tie pasta

½ cup frozen tiny green peas

1 ½ teaspoons butter

1 clove garlic, minced

1 ½ tablespoons flour

1 cup half-and-half

¼ teaspoon coarse salt

¼ teaspoon white pepper

¼ teaspoon nutmeg

¼ cup parmesan cheese

Cook pasta according to package directions; place peas in colander and pour pasta over to drain. Return to pot.

Meanwhile, melt butter in a small saucepan on low heat; add garlic and cook 1 minute. Whisk flour into mixture. Slowly add half-and-half until well blended. Whisk in salt, pepper and nutmeg; bring to a boil, whisking frequently. Simmer 5 minutes or until thickened. Remove from heat and stir in cheese until melted. Add sauce to pasta; toss to mix and coat. Serve.

Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 310 calories, 14 g protein, 4 g fat, 56 g carbohydrate, 8 mg cholesterol, 304 mg sodium and 2 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 4

Susan Nicholson is an Atlanta-based cookbook author and registered dietitian. She can be reached by email: susan@7daymenu.com



