Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Sports Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas iPad
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Arkadelphia man dies 2 weeks after motorcycle wreck, state police say

by Remington Miller | Today at 2:53 p.m.
Fatal wrecks in Arkansas

A 57-year-old Arkadelphia man died Friday from injuries suffered in a traffic accident that happened in May, according to state authorities. 

Dr. Tifton Covington of Arkadelphia died at a Little Rock hospital on June 3, two weeks after the accident in Grant County, according to a report from Arkansas State Police. 

Police say that at around 2:30 p.m. May 20, Covington was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle west on U.S. 270 in Sheridan, about a mile east of the intersection with U.S. 167. The stretch of U.S. 270 through Sheridan is called Center Street.

At the same time, a 2008 Honda CR-V was headed east on Center Street. The vehicle, driven by 18-year-old Michael Terrazas of Sheridan, turned north at 1310 W. Center St. in front of Covington, who was unable to avoid a collision, according to the report. 

Covington suffered serious injuries and was transported to a Little Rock hospital. Terrazas was not injured in the crash. 

Roads were dry and weather was clear at the time of the collision, according to the report.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT