Arkadelphia man dies 2 weeks after motorcycle wreck, state police say

A 57-year-old Arkadelphia man died Friday from injuries suffered in a traffic accident that happened in May, according to state authorities.

Dr. Tifton Covington of Arkadelphia died at a Little Rock hospital on June 3, two weeks after the accident in Grant County, according to a report from Arkansas State Police.

Police say that at around 2:30 p.m. May 20, Covington was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle west on U.S. 270 in Sheridan, about a mile east of the intersection with U.S. 167. The stretch of U.S. 270 through Sheridan is called Center Street.

At the same time, a 2008 Honda CR-V was headed east on Center Street. The vehicle, driven by 18-year-old Michael Terrazas of Sheridan, turned north at 1310 W. Center St. in front of Covington, who was unable to avoid a collision, according to the report.

Covington suffered serious injuries and was transported to a Little Rock hospital. Terrazas was not injured in the crash.

Roads were dry and weather was clear at the time of the collision, according to the report.