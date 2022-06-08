Arkansas' new covid cases top 800 for 2nd straight day

Arkansas' count of coronavirus cases rose Wednesday by 887, the second consecutive daily increase that was the largest since March.

The number of covid-19 patients in the state's hospitals rose by double digits for the third day in a row, rising by 11 to 146, its highest level since March 23.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Arkansas Department of Health, rose by three, to 11,511.

The increase in cases, which followed a spike of 805 cases on Tuesday, was almost twice the size of the rise the previous Wednesday.

Before Tuesday, the last time the state reported more than 800 new cases in a single day was March 19.

The average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period rose Wednesday to 569. It was already at its highest level since the week ending March 24.

With new cases outpacing recoveries, the number of cases in the state that were considered active grew by 512, to 5,561, the largest total since Feb. 27.

It was the biggest one-day jump in the total since Jan. 22, during a winter surge of infections from the omicron variant.

After rising by one on Tuesday, the number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators rose again Wednesday by one, to five.

The number who were in intensive care, which fell the previous three days, rose by four, to 19.

Since the pandemic reached Arkansas in March 2020, the Health Department has reported 847,811 cases of coronavirus. Of those, 830,509 are considered recovered.