Authorities arrest 15-year-old boy in north Arkansas murder case

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of an 80-year-old Marion County man.

The body of Daniel W. Stine, 80, was found at his home on Arkansas 235 southwest of Yellville at about 11:30 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from Arkansas State Police. Marion County sheriff's deputies had responded to a report of an intruder and gunshots being fired.

Stein was the victim of an apparent gunshot wound, according to a news release Tuesday from state police. The body has been transported to the state Crime Laboratory for autopsy.

A family member was reportedly inside the house at the time of the shooting and has been questioned, according to the release.

The sheriff’s office contacted state police to request that the department’s Criminal Investigation Division investigate Stine’s death.

Special agents from the Arkansas State Police arrested the 15-year-old boy, according to a state police news release on Wednesday. Officials say the boy is being detained at Conway until a decision is made whether to criminally charge him as an adult or to proceed with a juvenile adjudication process.