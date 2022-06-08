Bentonville Planning Commission approves townhome plan

BENTONVILLE -- The Planning Commission on Tuesday approved a plan to bring more townhomes into the city.

The large-scale development shows an eight-unit, three-story townhome development on the northeast corner of Southwest Sixth and Southwest B streets. The development is called SW 6th Townhomes in planning documents. The applicant is Robert Craig Soos Jr.

The primary materials depicted on the exterior elevations are brick, architectural metal panel and glass. A plat must be submitted and approved by the Planning Commission, according to planning documents. The site is .25 acres.

The commission also approved:

• A future land use map amendment from low-density residential to medium-density residential at 903, 905 and 907 S.E. 10th St. for 10th Avenue Freeze Out LLC. A planned residential development in connection with the property was tabled. The site is .75 acres.

• A future land use map amendment from low-density residential to high-density residential at 902 S.E. Third St. and a rezoning from low-density single-family residential to downtown mixed-use residential at the same location for Square District Properties LLC. The site is .17 acres.

• A future land use map amendment from residential estate to light industrial on Southwest Regional Airport Boulevard and a rezoning from agricultural and medium-high density multifamily residential to light industrial at the same property for Vito Groups LLC. The site area is 30.15 acres.

• Tabling the large-scale development for AMP Sign and Banner at 907 S.E. 21st St. so a waiver can be worked out.

• A large-scale development for Splash Carwash at 1907 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd.

The commission denied:

• A future land use map amendment for medium-density residential to mixed-use commercial on Southwest I Street and a rezoning request from agricultural to mixed-use commercial at the same location for Mercy Health NWA Communities. The site is 4.25 acres.

• A waiver for Superior Storage at 1908 S. Walton Blvd. The waiver was from the requirement of providing stormwater detention, according to planning documents. There was no motion to approve the waiver.