Blocker learns of Arkansas' plans for him during visit

Arkansas point guard target Layden Blocker wrapped up his official visit to Fayetteville on Wednesday.

Blocker, 6-2, 172 pounds, of Sunrise Academy in Kansas, made official visits to Kansas State and Maryland before making his way to Fayetteville on Monday. He has set an official visit with Kansas on June 10-12.

Coach Eric Musselman and staff laid out their plans for him should he become a Hog.

“It was a good experience. I got to talk to the coaches and see what plan they would have for me if I commit,” said Blocker, who made two prior unofficial visits to Arkansas. “I had the chance to interact with the players and hang out with them. I also got to tour the campus and look at all the facilities.”

He shined during the Nike EYBL Session III event in Louisville over Memorial Day weekend while playing for Bradley Beal Elite. He unofficially averaged 17.8 points on 57.1% shooting and 46.1% from three-point range, 7.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 steals.

His best game came against NJ Scholars when he finished with 27 points, 10 rebounds and 3 assists in a 62-56 victory.

Blocker hit 3 of 5 threes, including one that broke a 56-56 tie as the shot clock expired. ESPN national recruiting director Paul Biancardi was courtside for the game.

His play in the game was labeled the best performance of the three-day event.

An ESPN 4-star prospect, the No. 7 point guard and No. 28 player nationally in the 2023 class, Blocker plans to announce his college decision July 2, his birthday, after attending the NBPA Top 100 Camp.



