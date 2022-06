A body was found Wednesday in the back of a truck arriving at a recycling center in Little Rock, and Pulaski County deputies say they're investigating it as a homicide.

The body of an unidentified white male was discovered in the truck as it was offloading at Central Arkansas Recycling, 9611 Ironton Road, the Pulaski County sheriff's office said on social media posts.

Deputies responded to the scene and are investigating. No further details were released as of Wednesday afternoon.