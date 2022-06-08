Chicot County truck-van crash kills 5 people

DERMOTT -- Five people were killed and five others injured Monday after a large truck collided with a van belonging to a school serving disabled adults in southeast Arkansas, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 65 and Arkansas 35, just east of Dermott in the northwest corner of Chicot County, according to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police. A 2018 Ford traveling west on Arkansas 35 attempted to cross over the U.S. 65 southbound lanes but failed to yield to the approaching 18-wheeler.

The front of the commercial vehicle struck the right side of the Ford, causing both vehicles to travel off the west side of the highway and come to a rest on the roadside, the report states.

On Tuesday, Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said the van belonged to C.B. King Memorial School, a nonprofit that provides services in several southeastern Arkansas counties to people with developmental delays or disabilities, according to its website.

"Our C.B. King Family is hurting tonight," the school's director of programs, Lora Medina, said in a statement Monday. "We don't have the words right now to express our pain. The Adult Center in Arkansas City will be closed for now as we process what has happened."

All five people who died were passengers in the Ford, according to the report. Troopers said they were identified as Regina Jackson, 65; Terry King, 56; Tommy Figures, 50; and Brayshawn Ranson, 19, all of Dermott; and Geraldine Prewitt, 73, of McGehee.

Four others in the van were injured: driver Susan Kennedy, 47, of Arkansas City; and passengers Cebra Jordan, 25; Robert Bell, 21; and Zantress Willis, 18, all of Dermott, the report states.

Charles Fowler, 52, of Brinkley, identified as the driver of the 18-wheeler, was also injured, according to authorities.

Information for this article was contributed by Remington Miller of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and by I.C. Murrell of the Pine Bluff Commercial.