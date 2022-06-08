Club turns focus to succulents

Willing Workers of White Hall Extension Homemakers Club heard updates and learned about succulents during the May 24 meeting at the White Hall Library.

President Sarah Payton presided and welcomed everyone. Lynda Toler, a member of the Heart N Hands Extension Club, was a guest. Kathy Wilson read the Thought of the Month: You can definitely improve your concentration and attention just by keeping some beautiful succulents on your desk. Secretary Ellen Bauer called the roll with members answering the question: Do you have a succulent plant?

Dee Kindrick presented the program on "What's up with Succulents?" She said succulents are booming in popularity because they are beautiful and nearly indestructible. She said there are many unique varieties and are very versatile, according to a news release.

Every species is unique and has its own special requirement. There are numerous online sources that you can use to research your plant. The more you know the better care you'll be able to give to your succulents. She went over the best soil to use and said the container must have drainage holes.

Kindrick advised to water in the morning to reduce leaf burn or scorch and do not water the leaves. She said a good rule of thumb is to water when the surface becomes dry during the growing season. She brought succulents for each participant to have two different plants and discussed the different kinds. Handouts were provided on succulents.

Jo Ann Carr, community service chairman, reported Willing Workers collected 49 items for the White Hall Food Pantry in April. Milk was collected at the May meeting and cereal or Pop Tarts will be the June pantry items. She encouraged members to get their dolls and caps for Arkansas Children's Hospital to Sarah Payton where they can be delivered in June.

Kindrick, continuing education and history chairman, reported that the White Hall Museum had asked the club to make cookies and serve them at the Veterans Appreciation Service on Memorial Day. Several volunteered to help. She also gave a report on the history of Memorial Day. In 1968 Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Act. A 3-day holiday for federal employees went into effect in 1971. The U. S. federal holiday is observed on the last Monday of May to honor the men and women who died while serving in the military.

Members were reminded that Marnette Reed would be teaching the craft class this month for the club at the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Office.

During the business meeting, a birthday dinner was scheduled for June 16 at El Parian at White Hall to celebrate the birthdays of Kindrick, Jay Needler and Cheri Aronowitz.

Karen Needler wants to do a workshop for the club. She will get a date scheduled at the library and let members know.

Hostesses for the meeting were Jim and Kathy Wilson and Marnette Reed.

The next meeting of Willing Workers of White Hall EHC will be 6:30 p.m. June 28 at the White Hall Library. Interested guests are welcome.

People who are interested in learning more about Extension Homemakers can call any member or Mary Ann Kizer, Jefferson County Extension Family and Consumer Sciences agent, at (870) 534-1033. Kizer can also provide the handout on succulents, the plants discussed during the May meeting.