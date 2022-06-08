Community Briefs 6-8-22

Jones to speak at Pine Bluff church

Chris Jones, Democratic nominee for Arkansas governor, will be the guest preacher at Mt. Nebo Missionary Baptist Church 3201 W. Second Ave., at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Jones is also a minister, Pine Bluff native, and the former head of the Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub.

The church will be celebrating its annual Young People's Day on Sunday. Services will be in person and live streamed. Masks and social distancing will be observed, according to a news release.

Rotary to host Hooten's football program

The Rotary Club of West Pine Bluff will host Barry Grooms of Hooten's Arkansas Football at 11:30 a.m. July 21 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. The lunch program will feature a lot of football talk, according to a news release.

"We are extending this invitation to representatives from all football programs in Southeast Arkansas, so you will not only have the opportunity to hear comments from Arkansas' premier football authority, you can also visit with coaches and key players from football programs in Southeast Arkansas -- all in the same room at the same time. And eat well," a spokesman said.

Details: Roy Ferrell at roywferrell@gmail.com.

Free workshop set for fathers

A free Developing Dynamic Dads Workshop will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at New St. Hurricane Baptist Church, 3319 S. Ohio St.

"Are you a dad, a dad to be...or one day hope to be a father? Join us for this one day workshop," a spokesman said on Stuff in The Bluff.com. "Dad, no matter how old your children are we can always improve."

Workshop topics are: 5 Things Dynamic Dads provide their Daughters and 5 Things Dynamic Dads provide their Sons. Derick Easter is the pastor.

For details or to register for the workshop, visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe_5MYkWgDhLeKGYhH3W46zUJ_Np4tn2OQGdipWFbvi59iXWQ/viewform.