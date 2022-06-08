Fayetteville bank robbery lands Bald Knob man in prison

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Bald Knob man who robbed a Fayetteville bank was sentenced to prison Monday in Washington County Circuit Court.

Richard Varnell, 42, pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery and theft of property. Circuit Judge Mark Lindsay sentenced Varnell to 30 years in prison with 20 years suspended.

A man with a handgun took an undisclosed amount of money from the Centennial Bank at 3010 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. on April 19, 2019. Varnell was arrested the same day while waiting at a bus stop at 955 N. Shiloh Drive.

Money from the robbery was found in his possession, according to a police report.

Police said the disguise used during the robbery consisted of items later determined to have been shoplifted or bought at a Walmart.

Clothing related to the robbery was found in a wooded area near the bank, police said. A DNA profile matched a DNA sample obtained from Varnell.

Police said Varnell came to Fayetteville from Bald Knob by bus and was planning to return the same way.