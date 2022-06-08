Federal complaint: Man threw Molotov cocktails at Arkansas State Capitol

A 31-year-old Little Rock man is facing federal and state charges after authorities said he threw two Molotov cocktails at the Arkansas State Capitol Sunday afternoon, according to court documents.

Chris Miller-Marshall has been charged with a federal offense of possession of an unregistered firearm or destructive device. He will also face charges in state court on two misdemeanor counts of first degree criminal mischief and a misdemeanor violation of the Arkansas State Capitol and Historical Monument Protection Act -- which became law in 2021.

A portion of grass on the northeast exterior side of the Arkansas State Capitol and the Confederate Soldiers of Arkansas monument located near Woodlane and West Fourth streets were damaged by the Molotov devices, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas.

The monument didn't appear to have any major damage Tuesday. Arkansas State Capitol Police denied multiple requests for a police report on Wednesday.

A third Molotov cocktail was found on Miller-Marshall still intact, and gasoline and material to make the devices were found in a vehicle Miller-Marshall admitted to stealing from his roommate, according to the complaint.

At about 1:37 a.m. Sunday, Arkansas State Capitol Police Officer Marquis Creggett saw, via live camera footage, Miller-Marshall walking on the north side of the Capitol building, the complaint states. It says Miller-Marshall then walked to the east side and Creggett observed him light something and throw it toward the building, which set fire to the grass.

Creggett and another officer, Cindy Dycus, ran from the building to locate Miller-Marshall, the complaint said. Officers at that time noticed the "Confederate Soldiers of Arkansas monument was on fire."

Miller-Marshall was located by the officers on a Woodlane Street sidewalk, the complaint states. He was ordered at gunpoint to the ground and taken into custody with the help of a third officer, Ted Berg.

Little Rock Police Department officers also responded to the scene and used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire next to the building, the complaint said.

A glass Appleton Estate Signature Single Estate Jamaica rum bottle filled with a liquid that smelled like gasoline was found on Miller-Marshall, the complaint says. A paper-towel type material was inserted into it and used as a wick.

"Based on their observations of Miller-Marshall throwing flaming items, the officers believed that the glass bottle located on his person contained ignitable liquid," the complaint stated.

After the discovery of a gasoline canister in the vehicle used by Miller-Marshall, the Little Rock Fire Department, fire marshal and bomb squad responded to the scene, the complaint states.

The Little Rock Fire Department contacted the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and Senior Special Agent Shannon Hicks responded.

Investigators observed a device found by officers in the grass just west of the designated legislator parking area on Woodlane Street, the complaint states. It was identified as an improvised incendiary device, also known as a Molotov cocktail.

The investigators also observed a second area located on the sidewalk encircling the Confederate Soldiers of Arkansas monument.

Two Tito's brand vodka bottles with broken glass and fire damage were found in those locations.

Miller-Marshall admitted to police he purchased the gas can at a 24-hour Valero gas station near his residence and filled the can at the same location, the complaint states. The red plastic one-gallon can was found in the vehicle along with paper products, plastic bags and a rum bottle cap.

Agents obtained video footage from Arkansas State Capitol Police that captures Miller-Marshal lighting and throwing a device that hit a concrete barrier and then landed in grass near the Capitol building, according to the complaint. Other camera footage captures Miller-Marshal lighting the second device and throwing it at the monument, according to the complaint.

Miller-Marshall remained in the Pulaski County jail Tuesday without bond.