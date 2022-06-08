Job fair set as 75 employers eager to hire

The White Hall Chamber of Commerce is hosting a job fair from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 16 with 75 prospective employers planning to attend.

It's free and open to the public and will be held at the White Hall Community Center, 9801 Dollarway Road.

As Jeff May, White Hall assistant to the mayor, drove around town over the past couple of months, he repeatedly heard employers say they needed workers.

It wasn't just a couple or limited to burger or dishwashing jobs, but a wide variety of positions needed by everyone from hotels and supply businesses to banks and retail.

"Some were entry level while others required a college degree," May said.

More than once, an employer suggested the city host a job fair. May thought it was an event that the White Hall Chamber of Commerce was better suited to handle.

Joe Spadoni, Chamber president, was hearing the same from their White Hall and Jefferson County Chamber members, as well as those at Pine Bluff.

So they decided to sponsor the event, and within a few days of their settling on a date and location, about 20 businesses had signed up. Spadoni said that number has nearly quadrupled to about 75 employer participants.

"We want to be part of the solution," he said.

Spadoni said this isn't just a Jefferson County problem but is being felt around the state, according to his Chamber sources.

John Lawson, owner of Express Employment Professionals at Pine Bluff, has been researching the problem and talking with professionals and politicians.

"It's not a problem with an easy solution," Lawson said.

Bea Cheesman, RMC of America chief executive officer, plans to attend the job fair, and like so many others in the area, she has job openings she needs to fill. Otherwise, her debt collection business suffers.

She said she has 35 employees, many of whom have worked for the company for 20 to 30 years, but as the business grows, there are new openings to fill.

Many of those jobs are clerical, but she allows and even encourages employees to strive for promotions and positions with more responsibilities. The company also works with parents so they don't miss their kids' important dates, and sponsors trips, picnics and lunches. It's a way RMC shows appreciation for its employees' hard work and keeps them on-staff, she said.

Spadoni remarked about the current employee shortage situation.

"It's a real issue and steadily growing especially with all the new businesses relocating to or soon opening in White Hall," he said.

Spadoni was referring to a new hotel, two new banks, and two new restaurants set to open at White Hall within the next few months.

Job fair participation is free to employers, with tables provided, and to prospective employees, and jobs range from little-to-no training required to highly skilled or college degrees required, Spadoni said.

The deadline for employers to register is June 9. Details: WhiteHallChamber@gmail.com.