



Man arrested after

car hits brick wall

Sherwood police late Monday arrested a man who fled a traffic stop, crashed into a wall and was found with drugs and a gun, according to a police report.

An officer reported seeing Donny McCuien, 19, of North Little Rock fail to stop at a stop sign and cut off another vehicle around 11 p.m. Monday near Kiehl Avenue. When the officer tried to pull him over, McCuien reportedly sped up to over 100 mph.

McCuien then crashed his vehicle near 315 Kiehl Avenue, damaging a brick wall and sidewalk, before fleeing on foot and being apprehended by police.

A search of McCuien located a bag of suspected marijuana, the report said. In his car, police reported finding more bags of suspected marijuana and a .38-caliber revolver. In the trunk, police reported finding a debit card that was not McCuien's.

McCuien is prohibited from having a gun because of his mental health condition, the report states. He is charged with three felonies -- possession of firearms by a certain person, fleeing in a vehicle and criminal mischief -- and three misdemeanors and several traffic violations.



