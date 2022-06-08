Meeting set on proposal to widen 65

The Arkansas Department of Transportation will present plans Thursday about widening U.S. 65B between Bruce Street and U.S. 64 in Conway.

The meeting at the Conway Parks and Recreation Don Owens Sports Center, 10 Lower Ridge Road, Conway, will be from 4 p.m.-7 p.m.

The public may view meeting materials and provide written comments until 4:30 p.m. June 24.

A link will be provided on the highway department website Thursday. People may submit online comment forms to the transportation department or print the form and mail it to: Environmental Division, Arkansas Department of Transportation, 10324 Interstate 30, Little Rock, AR 72209.

People without internet access may contact Karla Sims at (501) 569-2949 or email karla.sims@ardot.gov to ask questions about the proposed project.