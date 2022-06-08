Migrant caravan moves unimpeded in trek north

HUEHUETAN, Mexico -- Several thousand migrants continued walking before dawn Tuesday through southern Mexico, covering ground before the heat of the day and while authorities showed no signs yet of trying to stop them.

The largest migrant caravan of the year is occurring as regional leaders meet in Los Angeles this week for the Summit of the Americas.

Many of the migrants themselves had more pressing concerns, such as getting their families to safety and finding work.

More than 130,000 migrants crossed the Darien Gap in 2021. Since January, more than 34,000, including 18,000 Venezuelans, have crossed there, according to Panama's National Migration Service.

On Tuesday, Eymar Hernandez Benavides walked up a rural highway in southern Mexico with 17 relatives, including his wife and their children, the 3-year-old in a stroller.

"It's not Venezuela, it is the president. Venezuela works, it is a paradise, we didn't want to leave our country," Hernandez said, referring to President Nicolas Maduro, who was not invited to the summit.

He said they want the U.S. to help resolve the crisis in Venezuela so they can return, but in the meantime they want asylum in the United States. They did inquire about asylum in Mexico in Tapachula, but were given an appointment for July.

Through odd jobs they earned enough money to rent just one room, so they decided to join the caravan instead.

Their goal for Tuesday was to make it to Huixtla, Chiapas, a town still more than 1,000 miles from the closest point on the U.S. border.

Mexican National Guard and immigration agents were visible along the route, but had not made an effort to stop the migrants. They did make those who had gotten rides on truck trailers get off and walk, apparently hoping to tire them out.

Maria Jose Gomez, 24, and Roselys Gutierrez, 25, a couple also from Venezuela, said they had left Colombia after experiencing homophobia there and suffering physical attacks.

They arrived in Tapachula near the border with Guatemala a week ago and joined the caravan when it left Monday. Gomez was walking Tuesday with the rainbow flag and Gutierrez with that of Venezuela.

"We are very tired and want this torment to be over," Gomez said. "We have walked a lot on the trip. We passed through the Darien jungle and have been in seven countries counting this one."

Mexico has tried to contain migrants to the south, far from the U.S. border, but many have grown frustrated there by the slow bureaucratic process to regularize their status and the lack of job opportunities to provide for their families.

Mexico's asylum agency has been overwhelmed with requests in recent years as policies leave migrants few other options than to request asylum so they can travel freely. Last year, Mexico received more than 130,000 asylum requests, more than triple the year before. This year, requests are already running 20% above last year.

The Biden administration had hoped to hammer out a regional agreement on managing migrant flows at the summit, but the presidents of Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador are not attending, a notable absence of some of the leading migrant-sending and transit countries.

Keira Lara, a 30-year-old from El Salvador, trudged down the highway Tuesday with three of her four children. She had just arrived in Mexico a week earlier and only heard about the summit once she joined the caravan Monday. She said government officials had demanded money from her at every border they crossed.

Of the leaders meeting in Los Angeles this week she asked "that they let us pass, that there isn't so much corruption in governments, because that's why people migrate."