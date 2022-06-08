Motorist facing charges after chase with lawman

HOT SPRINGS -- A motorist was arrested on multiple felony, misdemeanor and traffic charges after a high-speed pursuit Saturday night in which an attempt was made to ram a Garland County deputy's car.

Quinton Lewis Pierson, 24, was taken into custody shortly before 9:30 p.m. and charged with felony counts of fleeing in a vehicle, aggravated assault and unauthorized use of another person's property to facilitate a crime.

Pierson was also charged with misdemeanor counts of driving while intoxicated, fleeing on foot, resisting arrest, driving on a suspended driver's license, obstructing government operations and driving without headlights at night as well as numerous other traffic violations.

Pierson was being held in lieu of $17,500 bond and was set to appear Monday in Garland County District Court. According to court records, he was previously convicted on Jan. 11, 2017, in Sebastian County of two felony counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and sentenced to five years' supervised probation.

According to the probable cause affidavit, around 9:15 p.m. Saturday, Deputy Alex Hollaway was working under the STEP grant for DWI enforcement when he saw a white Ford Escape headed south on Central Avenue from Higdon Ferry that was drifting into the other lane. A computer check showed the vehicle had no registered insurance.

He activated his lights to make a traffic stop near Burchwood Bay Road, but the vehicle continued south so he activated his siren. The Escape drifted left of center again and then accelerated, reaching speeds in excess of 100 mph, while continuing south and repeatedly crossing the centerline into oncoming traffic.

At one point, the driver, later identified as Pierson, turned off the headlights as it approached the intersection of Central and Amity Road, where he then is alleged to have run through the red light, passing four or five cars at a high rate of speed "with no regard for public safety," records show.

The vehicle repeatedly crossed the center line and drove into oncoming northbound traffic until it reached the intersection with Arkansas 290 where Pierson braked and slid into the gravel part of a construction area just south of the intersection, police said.

As Hollaway neared the vehicle, he said he saw Pierson looking back toward him as he put the car into reverse and accelerated directly toward the deputy's unit, forcing him to swerve off the roadway to avoid a collision.

The Escape, still with the headlights off, continued in reverse to the center of the roadway before heading east on Arkansas 290 where it continued crossing the center line before turning into the mobile home park on Christie Lane, police said.

Pierson reportedly lost control and drove into the yard of the residence at the corner of Christie and Arkansas 290 where he got stuck in the mud, but continued trying to maneuver out. Pierson finally jumped out and fled on foot, ignoring commands from Hollaway to stop, police said.

Pierson ran onto the porch of one mobile home, later determined to be his mother's, where he tried to gain entry, police said.

Hollaway caught up to him on foot and grabbed him at the door and Pierson "aggressively pulled away" from the deputy and attempted to escape his grasp. After a brief struggle, Hollaway took Pierson to the ground where he allegedly continued to resist and refuse commands until he was finally handcuffed and taken into custody.

In searching the Escape, which was still in drive and running in the mud, Hollaway reportedly found a "sling bag" containing several Fentanyl dermal patches and medical marijuana in a prescription bottle in someone else's name, according to court records.

Deputies spoke to Pierson's mother, who stated the Escape belonged to her and Pierson did not have permission to use it and she was unaware it was even gone.